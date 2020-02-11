LeRoy Schuhmann, “A Friend to Everyone”, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Feb. 9, 2020, at the age of 97.

He was born in Rowena in 1922 where his family operated the Schuhmann Hardware Store. After graduation from St. Joseph High School, he attended St. Edwards University in Austin, where he met the love of his life, Mary Katherine Allen. They were married on June 6, 1945, which they later found out was D-Day. They did not know at first why the church was so full for their wedding. LeRoy served as Staff Sergeant, Battalion Headquarters, U.S. Army in World War II from 1943 to 1946. He was very proud of his service to our country. He did not just like music, he loved music. He played in numerous bands and orchestras in his younger years.

After returning home, LeRoy and Mary made their home in Rowena working in the hardware store and raising three daughters. He would always say that he was glad he had three daughters, who would take care of him. In 1968, he started working at the First National Bank in Rowena, as a teller. He served in that capacity for 39 years. You would never leave the bank without candy and a smile courteous of LeRoy. LeRoy just received recognition of being in the Lions Club for 70 years. The Rowena Lions Club would have one of their monthly meetings in San Angelo, so he could still be a part of the organization. This was a very thoughtful gesture and brought him much pleasure. He was a precinct election judge in Runnels County for many years and a member of the Rowena Fire Department. Also, he was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church where he served as bookkeeper and choir member for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Annie Schuhmann; his wife, Mary Katherine Allen Schuhmann; and sisters Leona Schuhmann and Irene Schuhmann Jansa.

LeRoy is survived by three daughters, Susanne Norris, Becky Feist (husband, Chuck Feist) and Nancy Book (husband, Larry Book). He has seven grandchildren: Brian (wife Tonya), Jason (wife Mary Ann) and Matt Norris; Chris Feist & Jenny (husband Brian) Marks; Lisa (husband Cory) Kadlacek and Russell (wife Kelley) Book. He has 10 great-grandchildren: Paige, Maddi, and Ryan Norris; Cale Callahan, Ellie, Evan and Cooper Marks; Colton and Alyssa Kadlacek and Parker Book. Also, he is survived by a special cousin, Tommy Ferguson and a cherished friend, Stanley Book.

A rosary was held for LeRoy at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rowena. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, also at St. Joseph’s. Father Ariel will officiate.

Special thanks to Rio Concho Terrace staff and friends, who were “our family” for 12 years. Also, thanks to Meadow Creek Nursing facility, especially the singing nurse, Liz Bethune, and St. Gabriel’s Hospice who treated him with utmost dignity and respect in his last days.

Memorials can be given to any organization of your choice. LeRoy probably gave to all of them during the course of his life. Arrangements are made under the direction of Lange Funeral Home.

LeRoy was not perfect, but he set an example for others to follow.

Wisdom 4:2 Virtue provides an example for people to follow; when it is not there, they miss it. It has always been the finest prize a person can win, and it always will be so. It is the noblest of all the good qualities a person can have.