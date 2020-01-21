DUBLIN - Roscoe Elkins, 64, passed away in Dallas on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

Roscoe was born in Abilene, Texas on Oct. 20, 1955 to William Beverly and Patsy (Walton) Elkins. Roscoe graduated from Roscoe High School in 1974. On Dec. 27, 2019 Roscoe married Michelle Perron and they made their home in Telico. Roscoe served his country proudly in the United States Marines as a non-commission officer.

Roscoe worked for over 20 years for RDO in technical support. He was a member of the Cottonwood Baptist Church of Dublin, Texas. He enjoyed motorcycles especially Harley’s, target shooting and above all his family was the most important thing in his life.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle Elkins; sons: Kelly Elkins and wife, Katie and Joey Elkins and wife, Stacey; four grandchildren; Mace, Brylee, Dax and Emma; his mother, Patsy Walton; two sisters: Carrie Wilson and Beverly Elkins along with a host of extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, two wives, Jaci Elkins and Susan Elkins.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 in the Cottonwood Baptist Church of Dublin, Texas.