Marjorie "Pargie" Rice a resident of Durant, Oklahoma passed away Oct. 10, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born to Dr. Irving L. Drake MD and Josephine Drake on Aug. 14,1926 in Durant.

Marjorie was a resident of Durant her entire life. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Communities Christian Church and was an Elder of the Choctaw Nation. Pargie began a children’s store named Tot-n-Teen for several years. During this time, she and her husband Jimmie owned and operated Jimmie’s Auto Supply for many years. After retiring she enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, knitting and cooking.

Mrs. Rice is survived by her son, Thomas L. Rice and Brenda of Tulsa, Oklahoma; grandson, Shane L. Rice of Tulsa; granddaughters, Rebecca Smith of Denton, Texas, Amy Fugett of Denton, April Barnes of Denton; sister, Helen Talbert of Durant; seven great-grandchildren; and special friends Kay and George Glasscock of Durant.

Mrs. Rice is preceded in death by daughter, Jamie Sue Barnes; son Joe Bill Rice; infant son, John Glosson; her late husbands James Glosson, Don Rice, and Rex Brent; and parents, Dr. Irving L. Drake MD and Josephine Drake.

Graveside services for Marjorie "Pargie" Rice will be 2 p.m. Oct. 13, 2020 at Highland Cemetery in Durant, with Jesse West officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Shane L. Rice, Billy Talbert and Jim Smith.

The family respectfully request, if you attend the service please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

