The Grayson County District Attorney’s Office released a list of people indicted this week on charges that ranged from theft to assault.

Indictments are just formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt.

The following people were indicted this week:

Charles McAllister, 48, of Pottsboro assault causing bodily injury family violence;

Jonathan Kee,41, of Garland theft property;

Alisha Causby, 32, of Van Alstyne possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Rodrigo Lopez Jr., 24, of Addison possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Lane Baldwin, 19, of Sanger aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Joseph Halley, 40, of Keller possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Toddrick Henderson, 37, of Farmersville possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Joseph Haggard, 42, of Sadler possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Billy Whatley Jr.,42, of Gainesville possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (methamphetamine);

Joshua Godly, 41, of Houston failure to appear;

Jason Jones, 23, of Denison failure to appear;

Scotty Haskins, 53, of Cartwright Oklahoma evading arrest with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Harley Grimes, 41, of Denison possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Darren Roberson, 54, of Denison DWI 3rd or more;

Lyle Swink, 22, of Dallas two counts of theft of property;

Greg Kirby,48, of Denison injury of a child, elderly or disabled person with intentional bodily injury;

Jerry Dickson, 50, of Denison possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Guy Wallace, 24, of Midwest City, Oklahoma organized retail theft;

Taylor Schiebert, 23, of Midwest Oklahoma organized retail theft;

Thomas Nelson, 34, of Sherman possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone;

Joel Kelly, 41, of Sherman deadly conduct discharge a fire arm;

Dominique Johnson, 30, of Sherman two counts of assault causing bodily injury family violence and two counts of assault causing bodily injury family violence with previous convictions and one count of assault of a pregnant person.

Demario Williams, 33, of Sherman assault causing bodily injury family violence with previous convictions.