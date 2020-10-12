Grayson County announced two more COVID-19 related deaths on Friday. That brings the total such deaths that the county has announced to 52.

In addition, the county announced 62 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. That brings the total active case total to 128.

The county did note that 18 of the 62 were old cases that had not been previously reported by the State Department of Health. Those cases were not included in the active case count, but they were included as new cases.

There were 42 pending tests Friday evening.

So far, at least 2118 people have had test-confirmed cases of the virus in Grayson County and more than 24,068 people have been tested.

The county’s report also indicates which cities had active cases reported to the county on Friday..

As has been the case for most of the pandemic so far, a majority of the cases are in Sherman with 81 cases on Friday. Denison had 21. Van Alstyne and Gunter each had seven cases. Collinsville had six cases. Whitesboro and Howe each had two cases and Bells and Whitewright each had one case.

So far in Grayson County, more men have contracted the virus than women with at least 1102 men having contracted the illness and 1016 women.The county’s data shows that the most cases have been reported in people in their 40s with 387 cases. There have been 352 cases reported in people in their 20s and 333 cases reported in people in their 30s. There have been 302 cases reported in people in their 50s and 163 cases reported in people in their 70s. There have been 245 cases reported in people in their 60s and 225 cases reported of people up to 19 years old. There have been only 111 cases reported in people 80 years old or older in Grayson County.

None of the numbers released from the county daily include the free COVID-19 testing taking place in the parking lot of the Grayson County Health Department, 515 N. Walnut, in Sherman daily Monday through Saturday. Those who want to be tested do not need a doctor’s order or be experiencing symptoms. The tests are free to the patient though individuals will be asked to show proof of insurance or other medical payment identification such as Medicare or Medicaid.There are also GoGetTested sites at Austin College in Sherman and Grayson College in Denison.

For more coronavirus related news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/coronavirus.