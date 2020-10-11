As of Sunday, the Amarillo area’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate, determined by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), has been more than 15% for the past seven days.

The COVID-19 hospitalization rate for the Amarillo area is currently 19.7%, compared to Saturday’s rate of 16.7%, according to the Texas DSHS website. According to a recent executive order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the rates for the past seven days make the Amarillo area an area of high hospitalization and will cause a decrease in current occupancy limits for entities.

As of Friday, the city of Amarillo reported a total of 10,270 COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall Counties since the beginning of the pandemic in March. Out of the total, the city is reporting 2,950 active cases, 7,195 recoveries and 125 deaths related to the virus, according to the COVID-19 dashboard found on the city’s Amarillo Alerts website. The city does not update its COVID-19 dashboard or release an updated COVID-19 report card over the weekends.

In late September, Abbott announced new reopening guidelines for the state of Texas based on this hospitalization rate, representing the percentage of individuals in area hospitals who have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to previous reporting from the Amarillo Globe-News, Abbott announced that certain entities, including restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, gyms and libraries can expand occupancy limits to 75 percent occupancy limits in trauma service areas in the state with a less than 15 percent hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients. If an area’s rate is above 15 percent for seven consecutive days, entities must go back to 50 percent occupancy.

According to the Texas DSHS, the Amarillo area COVID-19 hospitalization rate, consisting of data from 25 counties in the Texas Panhandle, including Potter and Randall Counties and excluding Castro County, the area surpassed the 15% rate Oct. 5 with a rate of 15.5%. This was the first time the rate had been surpassed since Abbott released his executive order in late September.

Since Oct. 5, the area has seen the following percentages in the Amarillo area’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate:

– Oct. 5: 15.4859967051071%

– Oct. 6: 15.7723577235772%

– Oct. 7: 17.6923076923077%

– Oct. 8: 18.09%

– Oct. 9: 17.2%

– Oct. 10: 16.65%

– Oct. 11: 19.7%

Abbott announced earlier this month that he would be applying the same hospitalization rate metric to reopening bars in the state, giving county judges in areas with low COVID-19 hospitalization the chance to decide if bars can open at 50% occupancy starting Wednesday.

According to reporting from the Austin American-Statesman, bar openings will be limited to counties within trauma service areas where coronavirus patients make up 15% or less of hospital capacity. Currently, the Amarillo area does not meet that threshold.

Jared Miller, the city manager for the city of Amarillo, stressed during Wednesday’s COVID-19 news conference the importance for Amarillo and Texas Panhandle residents to continue to take COVID-19 prevention efforts while they are out in the community, including masking, social distancing, frequent hand hygiene and staying home when you are sick.

"We all have a role to play, if not from a public safety standpoint, from an economic standpoint," Miller said. "It’s important to our recovery. It’s important to our ongoing recovery … It’s very important that we take the masking seriously, that we take all steps that can reduce the spread, reduce the transmission."

According to Abbott’s executive order GA-30, areas of high hospitalization have to report seven consecutive days where the COVID-19 hospitalization rate is at 15% or less before the area continues its reopening process and certain entities can go back to 75 percent occupancy limits.

The Amarillo Globe-News reached out to the city of Amarillo for comment Sunday and did not receive a response prior to deadline.

The next COVID-19 report card will be released Monday afternoon. For more information on the city’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.amarilloalerts.com.

For the most current number of COVID-19 cases outside of Potter and Randall counties, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services website at www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus.