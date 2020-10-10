WHITEWRIGHT — Whitewright quarterback Kayden Carraway put together a season’s worth of big plays in just one game, rushing for three touchdowns, throwing for another, running for two two-point conversions and – just for good measure – intercepting two passes to lead the Tigers to a 36-7 victory over Lone Oak in District 8-3A (II) action.

Carraway led Whitewright (5-2, 2-1) with 132 yards rushing in 22 carries and also threw for 126 yards on 15-of-21 passing.

The Tigers, which have matched their win total from last season, continue to dominate defensively as they sit tied with Bells in second place.

It was not a good match-up for Lone Oak (1-5, 0-2) to get back on track. The Buffaloes had only scored more than a touchdown in just one game and while it did produce 19 points in its prior loss to S&S, they couldn't carry over that success.

Carraway victimized Lone Oak twice defensively, picking off Jacob Jackson in the first half and Adrian Gudgel in the second half. Carraway took Gudgel’s pass back 47 yards to set up his third rushing touchdown of the game — a 13-yard scamper with 10:50 remaining in the fourth quarter that closed out the scoring.

"Kayden makes us click," Tigers head coach Kevin Wiggins said. "He makes plays on offense and defense."

The Tigers defense was particularly stingy, forcing seven punts and allowing just three first downs. Whitewright has not allowed more than two touchdowns in any of its five victories.

"Our defense has carried us a lot," Wiggins said. "We continued that tonight."

Offensively, the Tigers had an up-and-down first half. In its first two possessions, Whitewright fumbled and then turned the football over on downs.

The Tigers eventually put it all together when they scored on their third drive. Carraway capped off a 10-play drive with a 15-yard touchdown run with just under nine minutes to go in the second quarter.

Wiggins said the Tigers need to work on finishing runs to keep drives moving.

With 1:48 remaining in the second quarter, the Tigers put together an efficient drive, capped by another Carraway touchdown, this one a two-yard blast into the end zone with just 12 seconds on the clock. Colby Jones ran in the conversion to extend the Tigers’ lead to 14-0.

Lone Oak’s Aaron Porter took the second half kickoff and returned it 73 yards for the touchdown, cutting Whitewright’s lead to 14-7.

But the Tigers used the rest of the third quarter to take control of the game, scoring one touchdown when Carraway connected with Xyrion Daniels on a 13-yard pass.

On its very next possession, Whitewright turned to Jones, who finished off an eight-play drive with a one-yard plunge into the end zone that pushed the lead out to 28-7.

Daniels ended up leading all receivers with eight catches for 78 yards and his touchdown while Jones rushed for 54 yards on 15 carries.

Mariano Rincon led the Buffaloes' ground attack with 23 yards on 10 carries as Lone Oak only managed 34 yards on 21 rushes. Rylan Goodwin led Lone Oak receivers with two catches for 26 yards.

The Buffaloes ended with just 71 yards.

Whitewright continues district play on Friday with a trip to S&S, which had the district bye and enters the match-up just behind the Tigers in the standings.