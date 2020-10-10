KRUM — Gavin Montgomery ran 20 times for 203 yards and two touchdowns and completed 11-of-17 passes for 90 yards and a score as Van Alstyne opened District 4-4A (II) play with a 43-13 victory against Krum.

Jaden Mahan finished with 16 carries for 57 yards and three touchdowns, Gavin Bybee added 13 carries for 71 yards, Jayden Karo caught a TD pass and Collin Reynolds totaled six receptions for 32 yards for Van Alstyne (3-4, 1-0), which has the district bye on Friday before hosting Celina on October 23.

Jake Cook had a touchdown catch and Jadon Hunter returned a blocked punt 41 yards for a score for Krum (2-3, 0-1), which plays at Celina on Friday night.

District 4-3A (I)

Brock 50, Whitesboro 7

In Whitesboro, Jacob Smith had an interception return for a touchdown for Whitesboro but top-ranked Brock pulled away from the Bearcats in district play.

Whitesboro (1-5, 1-2) plays at Pilot Point on Friday.

Cash Jones ran for three touchdowns for Brock (6-0, 3-0), which led 15-7 at half-time. The Eagles, who are tied for first place with Pilot Point and Boyd, host Ponder on Friday.

District 5-3A (I)

Pottsboro 2, Commerce 0 (forfeit)

Just hours before they were scheduled to host the Commerce Tigers, the Cardinals learned they would not be able to play due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Commerce program.

Since the District 5-3A (I) contest has been cancelled and there is no make-up date available between now and the end of the season, Pottsboro has been awarded a forfeit victory at a margin of a maximum 17 points in case of tie-breaker purposes.

The Cardinals are now 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the 5-3A (I) standings and will return to action at third-place Mineola on Friday.

Commerce drops to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in district play.

Rains 55, Howe 10

In Howe, Jordan Jones had a touchdown run for the Bulldogs but Emory Rains earned the victory in district action.

Kevin Flores added a 27-yard field goal for Howe (0-6, 0-3), which travels to Commerce on Friday.

Audie McAree had 13 carries for 151 yards and two touchdowns and completed 8-of-10 passes for 165 yards and three touchdowns for Rains (5-2, 1-2), which plays at Winnsboro on Friday night.

District 8-3A (II)

Gunter 29, Leonard 8

In Leonard, Hudson Graham ran 11 times for 140 yards and two touchdowns and was 7-of-13 passing for 112 yards and a TD as first-place Gunter defeated Leonard in district action.

Cole Lemons had three catches for 73 yards and a touchdown, Ethan Sloan added 109 yards and a TD on 12 carries and Logan Hubbard kicked a 39-yard field goal for Gunter (6-1, 3-0), which has the district bye on Friday before hosting Blue Ridge on October 23.

D.J. Brown ran 29 times for 153 yards and a touchdown for Leonard (2-2, 0-2), which plays at Blue Ridge on Friday night.

District 5-2A (I)

Lindsay 65, Tom Bean 0

In Lindsay, the Tomcats suffered a loss as co-leader Lindsay clinched a playoff spot with a victory in district action.

Tom Bean (1-5, 0-3) hosts Tioga on Friday.

Kolt Schuckers completed 18-of-24 passes for 406 yards and six touchdowns for Lindsay (7-0, 3-0), which travels to Alvord on Friday with the winner gaining sole possession of first place.

Non-district

Grayson Christian 59, Texoma Christian 46

In Sherman, Hayden Turner had 128 yards and three touchdowns receiving and ran for 62 yards and a score during Texoma Christian’s non-district loss against Grayson Christian at TCS.

Kason Williams threw for 171 yards and three TDs and ran for a touchdown while Devin Blankenship and Michael Tan added TDs on the ground and Thomas Barnett picked up a sack and recovered a fumble for Texoma Christian (0-2), which hosts Rockwall Heritage on Saturday.