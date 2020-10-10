COLLINSVILLE — The Pirates had 440 yards and were led by Cory Sheppard’s three touchdowns as Collinsville claimed a key District 5-2A (I) contest in a big way with a 61-0 victory.

Both teams entered the match-up winless in district play and the winner would put itself in position to potentially clinch a playoff spot in its next game. Collinsville (4-3, 1-2) has that chance with a win against Trenton and if Tioga (1-6, 0-3) beats Tom Bean.

Sheppard finished with seven carries for 110 yards and three touchdowns to pace a Pirate ground game which gained 352 yards. Eight different plays had at least 20 yards.

Luis Hernandez chipped in 11 carries for 64 yards and two TDs and also completed six-of-14 passes for 88 yards and a TD to Nathen Bocanegra.

Tioga finished with 111 yards. Rylan Newman carried 17 times for 34 yards, Chase Evans chipped 17 carries for 31 yards, Tanner Binyon had six carries for 22 yards and Logan Westbrook added four carries for 22 yards for the Bulldogs.

After forcing Tioga to punt from its goal line late in the first quarter, Bocanegra returned the punt down to the Tioga five-yard line, setting the stage for the Pirates' first touchdown of the game. Hernandez punched it in on the quarterback keeper on the very next play and then found Sheppard on a quick pass for the 2-point conversion giving the Pirates an 8-0 lead.

The Bulldogs let a scoring opportunity slip away on their next possession. Tioga moved the chains, picking up three first downs, as they drove the ball inside the Pirate 20-yard line but the Collinsville stopped a fourth-and-seven attempt.

Tioga forced a punt on the following drive but a fumble by Newman gave the ball right back to Collinsville on the Bulldogs 20-yard line. The Pirates took advantage of the turnover and Sheppard ran in from six yards out in the middle of the second quarter.

The Pirates executed an onside kick and had the ball back with a short field. They didn’t waste any time extending their lead. Sheppard got the call again on the next two plays, picking up a gain of 50 yards and then from the one-yard line to put Collinsville up 20-0 at halftime.

On the opening drive of the second half, the Bulldogs went for it on fourth-and-one but the Pirates held strong, stopping a rushing attempt by Binyon at the line of scrimmage.

The Pirates called Sheppard’s number again, handing him the ball on all three plays of the ensuing drive, which was capped off by a four-yard touchdown run for his third TD of the game.

Hernandez scored on a 36-yard quarterback keeper with 6:27 to go in the third quarter as Collinsville built up a 34-0 advantage.

The Pirates came up with another fumble in Tioga territory and turned it into a touchdown, scoring on the next play from scrimmage when Hernandez threw a 17-yard pass to Bocanegra.

Tyler Fogle closed out the big quarter with a 15-yard TD run in the final minutes for a 48-0 lead

Grayson Ward and Daniel Taylor also got in on the action for Collinsville with rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter.