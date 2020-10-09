Just hours before they were scheduled to host a district football game, the Pottsboro Cardinals learned they would not be able to play the Commerce Tigers due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Commerce program.

Since the District 5-3A (I) contest has been cancelled and there is no make-up date available between now and the rest of the season, Pottsboro has been awarded a forfeit victory at a margin of a maximum 17 points in case of tie-breaker purposes.

The Cardinals are now 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the 5-3A (I) standings and will remain tied for first place with the winner of Friday's Mount Vernon-Mineola match-up. Pottsboro will return to action at Mineola next Friday, Oct. 16.

Commerce will drop to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in district play. They had a non-district contest against Leonard cancelled when Leonard had to shut down for two weeks early last month.