Frankie Jean (Pevehouse) Horner, a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed from this life and entered her rest on Oct. 7, 2020 surrounded by those she loved in the comfort of her own home, at the age of 88.

Frankie was born to Johnny Franklin (Frank) and Esta Mae (Cox) Pevehouse on July 6, 1932 in Bennington, Oklahoma. She married James Kenneth Horner on Feb. 8, 1958 in Bokchito, Oklahoma. Frankie and Kenneth later raised six children together. Frankie was a devoted mother who enjoyed cooking for her family. Frankie loved to sing gospel music and enjoyed sewing. She was known for growing a large garden and canning. She worked the fields, whether it was plowing or bailing hay, and enjoyed raising cattle. Frankie also retired as a school bus driver for Bennington School where she drove for many years.

Mrs. Horner is survived by her children, LaVesta Buford and husband Mike of Bennington, Oklahoma, Deborah Titsworth of Bennington, Oklahoma, Gayle Lee and husband Jan of Boswell, Oklahoma, Clenton Horner of Durant, Oklahoma, Trenton Horner and wife Robin of Whitewright, Texas, and Brenton Horner of Plano, Texas; grandchildren, Wesley Buford, Amy Buford, Darren Titsworth, Dale Titsworth, Jana Combest, Joe Lee, Lauren Horner, Lani Horner, Miles Horner, Marcus Horner, and Abigail Horner; great-grandchildren, Dakota McAllister, K'Lynn Kresen, Darrell Lynn Titsworth, Dillon Titsworth, DaeLynn Titsworth, Dagney Titsworth, Julia McAllister, Emily Buford, Ruby Buford, Walter Buford, Jaysik Combest, Jesse Gardner, Josie Gardner, Jaxi Combest, and Dawson Lee, sisters; Laura Faye Chandler, Billie Ruth Redden and husband Jim, and Rita Rich; brother, Kenneth Ray Pevehouse.

Mrs. Horner was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years James Horner; parents, Johnny Franklin (Frank) and Esta Mae (Cox) Pevehouse; son-in-law, Darrell Titsworth.

Visitation for Frankie Jean (Pevehouse) Horner will be from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 9, 2020 at Holmes Coffey Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. Funeral Service will be 10 a.m. Oct. 10, 2020 at 1st Baptist of Bennington, Oklahoma with Bro, Jay Perry and Jim Redden officiating. Following will be the internment at Bennington Cemetery with Wesley Buford, Joe Lee, Marcus Horner, Miles Horner, Billy McFatridge, Dakota McAllister serving as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers are Joe Rich, and Monte Horner.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma; www.holmescoffeymurray.com.