Months after local eateries were allowed to start serving customers again after the COVID-19 shutdown, one earned the lost grade possible during its most recent inspection by the Grayson County Health Department.

The Grayson County Health Department rates restaurants and other establishments that serve food based on their adherence to codes set by the Texas Department of Health. Restaurants are given an "A," "B," "C" or "F" score. An "A" means sanitarians reported no or only a few minor violations. Those with a "B" were found to have several minor violations, but nothing major. Restaurants with a "C" might have a major violation or repeat offenses, but in the inspectors’ opinions, nothing bad enough to warrant an "F."

An "A" means sanitarians reported 10 or fewer demerits. Those with a "B" received 11-20 demerits. Restaurants with a "C" had 21-30 demerits and restaurants with "F" ratings received more than 30 demerits.

Mount Everest Grill & Bar, 2119 Texoma Parkway in Sherman, received the "F" with a total score of 45.

Sanitarian Marshal Ward’s report on the inspection dated Sept. 22 said, "the owner was unaware of proper cooling times and temperatures for popular food requiring temperature control for safety including meats, stews, gravy, sauces, cooked rice and cooked beans, ect. (sp), that will not be served immediately."

Further, Ward said he found food stored in coolers and freezers were not protected against cross contamination and the owner could not produce a food manager’s certification.

"Both managers were unable to demonstrate the fundamental knowledge of the factors contributing to food-borne illness and the principles of food protection and food safety," Ward said.

Also only one employee was able to produce a food handler’s permit. He also said none of the frozen or refrigerated food was date marked and he was unable to locate their operational Health Department permit on the premises. The place could also use a good cleaning since he found the area around the three-compartment sink and the food preparation areas to be heavily soiled.

Other local eateries fared better on their most recent inspections. Most received the top letter grade.

Restaurants receiving a "B" grade included:

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 211 N. Hwy. 75, in Denison;

Manuelito's, 106 N. Main St., in Collinsville;

Hilton Garden Inn, 5015 S. US 75, in Denison;

Eateries that received "A" grades included:

Lone Star Food Store, 3315 FM 120, in Denison;

On Point Nutrition, 81750 N Hwy. 289, in Pottsboro;

Papa John's, 3515 W. FM 120, in Denison;

Roger Country Store, 7015 FM 120 W., in Denison;

Tanglewood Resort 19th Hole, 290 Tanglewood Circle, in Pottsboro;

Cedar Hollow Nursing, 5011 N. Hwy. 75, in Sherman;

Golden Chick, 1022 Hwy.377 N., in Whitesboro;

Hampton Inn, 2904 Michelle Drive, in Sherman;

Happy Stop, 300 Charlie Dr., in Whitesboro;

Loft Pizza Pub, 107 W. Grand, in Whitewright;

Poor Boy 377 Café, 10041 US Hwy. 377, in Collinsville;

Taqueria La Costenita, 1301 S Austin Ave., in Denison;

Kiddie Kampus I, 500 W Crawford St., in Denison;

Pottsboro Elementary School in Pottsboro;

Pottsboro High School, in Pottsboro;

Pottsboro Middle School, in Pottsboro;

Eisenhower Yacht Club (boat dock), 2141 Park Road 20, in Denison;

The Point, 1711 Harbor Rd., in Denison;

Culver’s, 5131 Gateway Blvd,. in Denison;

Hot’n Creamy Donuts, 700 Hwy. 120 E., in Pottsboro;

Napoli’s Italian Restaurant, 13015 S. Hwy. 289. in Pottsboro;

Roma’s Pizza, 682 FM 120 E., in Pottsboro;

Sonic Drive In, 202 E Hwy 120, in Pottsboro;

Bells Best Donut, 301 N. Pecan, in Bells;

Dollar General, 2303 Petitt Pkwy., in Whitewright;

S & S Elementary School, 4217 Elementary Drive, in Southmayd;

S & S High School, 404 Main St., in Sadler;

S & S Middle School, 462 S Main, in Sadler;

Spring Market, 301 Hwy 69 S. Hwy. 69, in Whitewright;

Stillwaters Farm, 400 Majors, in Van Alstyne;

Whitesboro Middle School, 600 W Fourth St., in Whitesboro;

Bells Elementary School, 110 Scott Road, in Bells;

Bells High School, 1500 Ole Ambrose, in Bells;

Bells Junior High School, 1510 Ole Ambrose Rd., in Bells;

A Lighthouse for Kids, 920 S. Heritage Pkwy., in Sherman;

Cheddar's Café, 3300 Hwy. 75-North, in Sherman;

JoJo’s Sweet Treats, 120 SW Main St., in Van Alstyne;

Wee School/FUMC, 303 S Preston Street, in Van Alstyne;

Dollar General #15360 a 700 Cotton Belt Hwy 11 Tom Bean 75489

Tom Bean Elementary, 105 Eubanks, in Tom Bean;

Tom Bean High School, 7719 State Hwy. 11, in Tom Bean;

Tom Bean Middle School, 289 Franklin Road, in Tom Bean.