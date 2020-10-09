While the number of active COVID-19 cases reported by Grayson County went down below the 100 mark Thursday, the number of people who have died COVID-19 related deaths reached half that number.

Thursday evening, the county announced 21 new cases bringing the active cases to 95 but also announced two new deaths bringing that total to 50.

There were 50 pending tests Thursday evening.

So far, at least 2,056 people have had test-confirmed cases of the virus in Grayson County and more than 21,626 people have been tested.

The county’s report also indicates which cities had active cases reported to the county on Wednesday.

As has been the case for most of the pandemic so far, a majority of the cases are in Sherman with 55 cases on Thursday. Denison had 17. Van Alstyne had seven cases, Gunter had six, Collinsville had five. Whitesboro and Whitewright each had two cases.Howe had one.

So far in Grayson County, more men have contracted the virus than women with at least 1,079 men having contracted the illness and 962 women.The county’s data shows that the most cases have been reported in people in their 40s with 379 cases. There have been 344 cases reported in people in their 20s and 327 cases reported in people in their 30s. There have been 297 cases reported in people in their 50s and 153 cases reported in people in their 70s. There have been 234 cases reported in people in their 60s and 218 cases reported of people up to 19 years old. There have been only 104 cases reported in people 80 years old or older in Grayson County.

None of the numbers released from the county daily include the free COVID-19 testing taking place in the parking lot of the Grayson County Health Department, 515 N. Walnut, in Sherman daily Monday through Saturday, or those being tested at Grayson College or Austin College. For more information on when those tests are given, go to GoGetTested.com. Those who want to be tested do not need a doctor’s order or be experiencing symptoms. The tests are free to the patient though individuals will be asked to show proof of insurance or other medical payment identification such as Medicare or Medicaid.

For more coronavirus related news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/coronavirus.