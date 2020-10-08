A citizen’s tip led to the arrest of a wanted man in Walmart Wednesday night, police said.

Officers arrested Patrick Boutelle, 33, of San Marcos after a struggle in which an officer deployed his Taser, police said.

Boutelle remained in the Brown County Jail Thursday on charges of resisting arrest, evading arrest and violating a bond/protective order, jail records state. Boutelle is also held on bond withdrawal warrants for burglary of a habitation and aggravated assault.

Boutelle’s bonds total $140,000.

Early police are pursuing additional charges from earlier offenses, Early Police Chief David Mercer said via text message.

Last month, Early police notified the media they were seeking the public’s help in locating Boutelle on multiple charges. Boutelle was accused of violating a protective order issued against Boutelle on behalf of his estranged wife, police said earlier.

According to an email Thursday from Brownwood police:

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Brownwood officers Colby Adams and Cpl. Brandon Johnson were dispatched to Walmart after a citizen called the police department, saying Boutelle was in the store.

The officers arrived at the store and began looking for Boutelle. Adams located a male who matched Boutelle’s description and approached him in the automotive section of the store.

The male immediately turned and attempted to run away from Adams, who was able to pull the male to the ground. Adams attempted to place the male in handcuffs.

The male continued to fight and resist and was able to get back on his feet, and ran to the exit doors of the automotive section, police said. Adams deployed his Taser and was able to detain the male in handcuffs with the assistance of Johnson.

The male was positively identified as Boutelle.