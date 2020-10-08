The number of test confirmed cases of COVID-19 topped 100 again on Wednesday.

Grayson County announced 26 new cases bringing the active caseload in the county to 103.

There were 39 pending tests Wednesday evening. Forty-eight people have died from the disease.

So far, at least 2,035 people have had test-confirmed cases of the virus in Grayson County and more than 21,588 people have been tested.

The county’s report also indicates which cities had active cases reported to the county on Wednesday.

As has been the case for most of the pandemic so far, a majority of the cases are in Sherman with 53 cases on Wednesday. Denison had 23. Van Alstyne had nine cases, Collinsville and Gunter each had five. Pottsboro had two.Howe, Bells, Sadler, Tom Bean, Whitesboro and Whitewright each had one case..

So far in Grayson County, more men have contracted the virus than women with at least 1,073 men having contracted the illness and 962 women.The county’s data shows that the most cases have been reported in people in their 40s with 376 cases. There have been 342 cases reported in people in their 20s and 322 cases reported in people in their 30s. There have been 294 cases reported in people in their 50s and 151 cases reported in people in their 70s. There have been 230 cases reported in people in their 60s and 217 cases reported of people up to 19 years old. There have been only 103 cases reported in people 80 years old or older in Grayson County.

None of the numbers released from the county daily include the free COVID-19 testing taking place in the parking lot of the Grayson County Health Department, 515 N. Walnut, in Sherman daily Monday through Saturday. Those who want to be tested do not need a doctor’s order or be experiencing symptoms. The tests are free to the patient though individuals will be asked to show proof of insurance or other medical payment identification such as Medicare or Medicaid.

For more coronavirus related news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/coronavirus.