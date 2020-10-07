The Prosper Independent School District School Board elections are scheduled for Nov. 3.

The election was postponed from May 2 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

School board members are elected for three-year terms. Each member represents the entire school district.

Votes may be cast during early voting, which runs Oct. 13-30, or on Election Day, Nov. 3. Voters must vote within their county of residence.

The application deadlines for mail-in ballots is Oct. 23, although it is recommended that applications be submitted as soon as possible to allow time for delivery.

Additional voting information for residents of Denton and Collin counties is available on at votedenton.com/upcoming-election-information and collincountytx.gov/elections.

Place 2:

Drew Wilborn - A lifelong Texan, Wilborn is a full-time executive pastor at Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Dallas. After working at the Federal Reserve Bank for several years, he returned to college and earned a masters degree in Christian education from Dallas Baptist University.

A husband and parent, Wilborn is involved with organizations for people with special needs. He is on the board of directors for the Down Syndrome Guild of Dallas and Disability Rights Texas.

"I encourage you to vote, as voting is an opportunity to engage in the political process. I have the educational credentials and the professional experience to serve in the capacity in which I have submitted my candidacy," Wilborn said.

Dena Dixon - A native Texan, Dixon graduated magna cum laude from University of Texas in Arlington with a bachelors in psychology and minor in sociology. A resident of Prosper since 2003, she and her husband of 26 years have four children. A licensed insurance agent, she specializes in corporate benefit enrollments.

During her years as a Prosper ISD parent, Dixon has been a youth coach, school and classroom volunteer, class representative and board member for three high school booster clubs, as well as a substitute teacher within the district. She has also supported and volunteered with numerous benevolence organizations that benefit families of the district.

She assisted with the initial PISD Bond Program in 2007 and also supported the bond of 2019. Dixon has taught preschool locally and volunteers weekly at the Children’s Ministry of Hope Fellowship’s Prosper campus.

"It is not only my history in PISD that sets me apart from my opponents, but more importantly the insight and relationships I have built over the years with families, teachers and staff of PISD and town and local leadership that enables me to best serve the interests and unique needs of the families and staff within our district," Dixon said.

Chianna Rodgers - Rodgers, who has a degree in business management, is a financial planner and insurance agent at Secure Matrix Insurance Agency, which she co-owns with her husband.

The mother of three children is a member of the PTO at Boyer Elementary and Prosper High schools. She is also a board member of the Rushing Middle School PTO and Gifted Minds Prosper, as well as a member Prosper High School’s swim and track team booster clubs.

Outside of the district, Rodgers serves on the board of the nonprofit Cancer Cares Services in Fort Worth and is president of the Celina Public Library’s advisory board.

She is interested in addressing mental health issues and providing resources to parents, especially when it comes to the issue of bullying. She wants to work with district administration on ways to improve scores on the STAAR, ACT and SAT tests.

"I believe PISD is a great district, which is why I moved here. However, there is always room for improvement especially with a district that has a growing diverse population for all areas of the country," Rodgers said.

Place 5:

Debra Smith - Incumbent candidate Smith is running unopposed. She has served on the school board since 2017 and has worked in the insurance industry since graduating from Angelo State University in San Angelo.

Married with two children, she has volunteered as part of the parent-teacher organizations at four campuses.

"My heartfelt goal is to help PISD maintain its focus on the highest quality education, character development and positive impact the changes will undoubtedly have on our children," Smith said.