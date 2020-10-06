William "Bill" Wyatt, a veteran of the United States Air Force and resident of Bokchito, Oklahoma, passed from this life on Sept. 30, 2020 at the age of 77. Bill was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Oct. 4, 1942 to Roy Franklin and Pauline Ruth (Odle) Wyatt. A memorial service in honor of his life will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel in Durant, Oklahoma, with Bro. Phillip Rowland officiating.

Bill married Billye Shastid on Sept. 16, 1967, in Mesquite, Texas. He was a retired truck driver. Bill proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He always enjoyed watching a good western on TV.

Mr. Wyatt is survived by his wife Billye, of the home, son Kenneth Boyer and wife Karen of North Richland Hills, Texas, grandchildren Dylan Boyer of Conroe, Texas, and Samantha Boyer both of North Richland Hills, Texas, Angela Doil and Victoria Doil both of Texas.

Mr. Wyatt was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Ruth Borchers, and daughter, Joy Hebert.

