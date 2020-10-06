Braden Plyler, Sr., QB, Pottsboro

Plyler helped the Cardinals pull away from Emory Rains and improve to 2-0 in District 5-3A (I) with a 63-24 victory in a game that was tied at 21 after the first quarter. Plyler completed 23-of-33 passes for a career-high 359 yards and four touchdowns while running 11 times for 64 yards and three touchdowns.

Week 1 — Colby McSpedden, Sr., RB, S&S

Week 2 — Luis Hernandez, Sr., QB, Collinsville

Week 3 — Gavin Montgomery, Jr., QB, Van Alstyne

Week 4 — Kayden Carraway, Jr., QB, Whitewright

Week 5 — Jakalen Fields, Jr., DE, Denison