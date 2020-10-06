GUNTER — Hanna Rubis put down nine kills as first-place Gunter defeated Howe, 25-12, 25-12, 25-11, in District 11-3A action to clinch a playoff spot.

Beth Gilbreath added eight kills for Gunter (18-1, 9-0), which plays at Leonard on Friday.

The Lady Tigers have won 11 straight matches and advanced to the playoffs for the 20th straight season.

Howe, which fell to 0-9 in district play, hosts third-place Bonham on Friday.

Pottsboro 3, Bells 2

In Pottsboro, Ciara Redden had 14 kills as third-place Pottsboro outlasted Bells, 25-12, 18-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-12, in 11-3A action.

Taylor Hayes totaled 14 kills and two blocks, Hannah Fellinger added 10 kills and seven digs, Hadley Williams handed out 24 assists, Jordyn Hampton chipped in 13 assists and six digs and Autumn Graley collected 15 digs for Pottsboro (13-5, 6-3), which plays at Whitewright on Friday.

Gabby Smith had 15 kills and 12 digs, Kayton Arnold put down 10 kills, Jaiden Tocquigny totaled seven kills and four blocks, Cheznie Hale handed out 17 assists to go with six kills, Blair Baker finished with 18 assists and Mia Moore collected eight digs for Bells (8-10, 3-6), which hosts Blue Ridge on Friday.

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 3, Anna 0

In Van Alstyne, the fourth-place Lady Panthers came away with a sweep against Anna, 25-21, 25-13, 25-12, in district action.

Van Alstyne (12-7, 5-3) can clinch a playoff spot with a victory when it hosts Sanger on Friday afternoon.

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 3, S&S 0

In Whitesboro, Libby Langford put down 10 kills as Whitesboro defeated S&S, 25-17, 25-12, 25-22, in district action.

Karley Wolf added six kills and two blocks, Aubri Falco totaled five kills, seven assists and three digs, Elly Harper handed out 17 assists to go with three kills and four digs, Chesney Wolf collected seven digs and Abby Robinson and BreAnn Beste each totaled six digs for Whitesboro (5-12, 3-6), which plays at Pilot Point on Friday.

S&S (1-14, 0-9) will travel to Ponder on Friday.

District 16-2A

Tom Bean 3, Savoy 0

In Savoy, Chloe Farrer had eight kills, five aces and five digs as first-place Tom Bean swept Savoy, 25-5, 25-5, 25-15, in district action.

Kyndle Selman added five kills and five aces, Emma Lowing chipped in seven aces and two kills, Raylynn Adams handed out 14 assists to go with seven aces, Delaney Hemming totaled five aces and five digs and Lexi Shields put down five aces for Tom Bean (15-4, 9-0), which has won 13 straight matches.

The Lady Tomcats can clinch a playoff spot with a victory at second-place Collinsville on Friday.

Collinsville 3, Sam Rayburn 0

In Ivanhoe, the Lady Pirates moved into sole possession of second place with a 25-16, 25-12, 25-15 victory against Sam Rayburn.

Collinsville (10-9, 7-2) will host Tom Bean on Friday.

Dodd City 3, Tioga 0

In Dodd City, the Lady Bulldogs dropped into third place after a 25-19, 25-19, 25-23 loss against fourth-place Dodd City in district action.

Tioga will play at Savoy on Friday.