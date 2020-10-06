Some of Austin College's fall athletic teams found out their plans to play during this school year after the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference announced the conference schedules for several fall sports which will be competing in the spring of 2021, including men's and women's soccer, volleyball, and cross country.

Updated schedules for both the 'Roo football and men's water polo programs, which compete in the SAA and MPSF respectively, have not yet been released. All schedules are subject to change.

The men's and women's cross country championships will now be run on February 6 and will be hosted by the University of Dallas with start times to be determined.

In addition, the Austin College men's soccer team will play an eight-game spring schedule, while the women play a seven-game schedule. Both teams will play each SCAC school once during the spring season, with the women playing one less game due to Colorado College's women's soccer program competing at the NCAA Division I level.

The 'Roo volleyball team will compete in a 16-game schedule this spring, playing each conference school twice during the year.

The men's soccer team opens the year at home against Southwestern on February 20, and follows that up with a home match against Trinity on March 7. The 'Roos will also get home dates against Dallas on March 27 and Schreiner the following weekend on April 3.

The team closes out the regular season on the road at Colorado College on April 17.

The 'Roo women's soccer team opens the spring season on the road against Centenary on February 27, before returning home to take on Trinity on March 7 and then getting another home contest on March 13 versus Southwestern.

All starting times for both men's and women's soccer are to be determined.

The 'Roos will also be home against Dallas and Schreiner on the same days that the men take on the Crusaders and the Mountaineers, on March 27 and April 3, respectively. The program finishes the regular season on April 10 when they travel to Houston to take on St. Thomas.

The Austin College volleyball team kicks off the spring schedule in Irving on February 28, where they'll face Centenary in the season opener and Dallas later in the day.

The 'Roos will be home for one event in the spring hosting multiple SCAC schools, with Austin College taking the court against St. Thomas at 11:00 a.m. and Texas Lutheran at 5:00 p.m. on March 13 and wrapping up the weekend against Colorado College at 10:00 a.m. and Centenary at 2:00 p.m. on March 14.

Austin College closes out the regular season in Seguin, taking on TLU, Colorado College, and St. Thomas.