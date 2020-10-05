October is national Popcorn Popping month, according to someone somewhere. Who makes this stuff up?

Anyway, this is a holiday I can get behind.

Grayson County just happens to have a number of popcorn related businesses. That sort of amazes me. Back when I was a kid, popcorn was a homemade treat unless you count the movie theaters or football games where one might get a bag.

We didn’t go to the movies very often when I was a kid. And at the football games, I was all about the hamburgers at the Whitesboro concession stand. Maybe it is just rose-colored glasses, but those were the best burgers ever.

But, back to popcorn. The National Popcorn Board eats about 15 billion quarts of the crunchy stuff a year. That is about 47 quarts per person. Luckily for us, it a whole grain snack, that depending upon how it is dressed up, can be a healthy snack.

For those of you who think there is no way you 47 quarts of popcorn a year, don’t worry, I probably ate some of yours. Over the years, I have heard and read a lot about the healthiness of this childhood favorite. It seems like every year or so everything I love to eat goes through a bad rap with the so called "media."

Sometimes they say the butter is bad for us and then the next thing I read, butter is good for us in moderation.