Bryan County Election Board Secretary Kimberly Norris reminds that Oct. 9 is the last day to apply for voter registration to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 3 general election.

United States citizens and residents of Oklahoma age 18 and older may apply to become registered voters.

Those who are not registered or need to change their registration may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration application form, which must be postmarked no later than midnight Oct. 9.

Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted and processed, but not until after the Nov. 3 election.

The County Election Board responds in writing to each person who submits an application for voter registration either via a voter identification card that lists the new voter's precinct number and polling place location, or a letter that explains the reason or reasons the voter registration application was not approved.

Norris said any person who has submitted a voter registration application and who has not received a response within 30 days should contact the County Election Board office.

Voter Registration application forms are available at the County Election Board office, 402 W. Evergreen St. Ste A-2, in Durant, and at most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries in the county.

Applications also are available at elections.ok.gov.

Norris also announced that due to COVID-19 testing underway at the Bryan County Health Department, the polling place for Precinct 070008 has been changed.

For the primary election only, the polling place will be at Abundant Life Temple, 1307 N. Washington St., in Durant.