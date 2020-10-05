Mary Frances (Smith) Wade earned her heavenly wings on Sept. 27, 2020 at the blessed age of 90. Mary was born to Rudolph "Shorty" and Sarah Josephine (Gibson) Smith on April 29, 1930. As an only child, Mary enjoyed the undivided attention and bit of spoiling her doting parents gave her. Her daddy truly was her first love. She married her cowboy, Willie "Bill" Wade, Jr. on Dec. 21, 1950 at the young age of 20. Two sons and four daughters were born to this union. Mary was a Russell Teaching School and Southeastern State College graduate. She spent her life raising kids, cheering them on at countless sporting events, sewing when a costume or banquet dress was needed as well as touching the lives of numerous students who passed through her classrooms. Most of Mary’s teaching career was 3rd grade at Elgin Elementary. She enjoyed playing games, traveling and singing in the Sweet Adelines as a Charter Member. Mary served her Lord Jesus with the family at 7th and Beech church of Christ many many years. She continued to serve others after retirement with RSVP, the nutrition center, blood drives and voting poles. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Many are left to cherish her memory: Sons, Willie Wade and wife Linda of Yukon, OK and John Wade of Bennington, OK. Daughters, Frances Pierce of Boswell, OK, Jackie Stilwell and husband Roy of Luther, OK, Sarah Wade and Ron Woods of Sterling, OK and Becky Peterson and husband Robert of the home. Thirteen grandchildren: Morgan, Roy Lee, Marla and husband David, Rachel N. and husband Jeremy, Bekah and husband Jonathan, John Mark, David, Lea, Rachel W., Jeannie and husband Will, Caleb and wife Brianna, Sabre and Wade, fifteen great grandchildren and one great great grandson, little Eli, numerous cousins and special caregivers, Diann Merideth and Pam Pollani.