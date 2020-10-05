Edith Jewell (Wilson) Soester a respected citizen of Durant, Oklahoma and beloved family member, stepped into eternity Oct. 2, 2020 In Denison, Texas at the age of 91 years 8 months 29 days. She was born to Noel and Starlia (Peeler) Wilson on Jan. 4, 1929 in Lane Oklahoma. She married Howard Henry Soester, Captian in the U.S. Navy, on May 30, 1958, in Oakland California.

Edith attended school in Atoka County and traveled the world with her husband. Edith's work ethic was deep rooted in her depression era upbringing, coming from a large family, everyone had to pitch in, to keep food on the table. She claimed she could work harder and faster than most men and she carried that strength and strong will throughout her life. She thrived on competition, whether it was bowling, golfing or playing bingo. She was a guardian angel to whomever she touched, through her philanthropic work with the Navy Wives Clubs of America, her volunteer hospital work at Navy hospitals, or helping her extended family during tough times. After retirement Edith and Howard traveled the United States in a motor home and enjoyed every part of the country they so loved and served for 34 years. Her daughter, Alice, often said, she was a walking miracle. She survived 14 hours of brain surgery at 63 years of age, but managed to push on and live a full life for another 28 years. She lived life to it's fullest and did more and saw more than most people can even dream of. After Howard’s death, Edith moved back to Durant where she became an active member of the Friends of the Library. She was loved and respected by all the other members because of her charm. It was a life well lived.

Edith is survived by her daughter Alice June Puente and husband Victor (Buddy) of Fort Worth, Texas, step-sons Keith Soester and wife Sharon of Telford, Pennsylvania, and Barry Soester and wife Karen of Coral Springs, Florida, grandsons Victor Puente III of Fort Worth, Texas, Jay Soester and wife Raynie of Coral Springs, Florida, and Matthew Walker of Coral Springs, Florida, granddaughters Haley Puente of Grapevine, Texas, Victoria Puente and fiancé Brock Peters of Fort Worth, Texas, and Andrea Puente of Fort Worth, Texas. Great granddaughter Launa Puente of Colleyville, Texas. Neice and her Husband Angie and Bill Mullen, Goddaughters Chrissy Lawton and husband Mike of Chesapeake, Virginia and Starla Lee and husband Zach of Edmond, Oklahoma and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Soester was preceded in death by her parents, Noel and Starlia Wilson; husband, Howard Soester (2007); stepdaughter Randie Walker and husband Bill Walker; siblings, Eugene, Aubrey, Nadean, G.E., James, Ferman, Kenneth, and Ruth.

Services for Mrs Soester will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 6 at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel in Durant, Oklahoma, with Bro. Darel Bunch officiating. Interment will be at the Butler Cemetery in Lane, Oklahoma.

If you cannot attend the service, it will be available for viewing on our FB page via live streaming.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully request that donations be made to the Friends of the Donald W Reynolds Community Center and Library, 1515 West Main Street, Durant, OK 74701.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma; www.holmescoffeymurray.com