Grayson County announced 29 new test confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday. That brought the county’s active case load to 90, inching closer and closer to that 100 mark at the end of the week.

There were 25 pending tests Friday evening.

So far, at least 1,964 people have had test-confirmed cases of the virus in Grayson County and more than 18,778 people have been tested. Forty-seven people have died.

The county’s report also indicates which cities had active cases reported to the county on Friday.

As has been the case for most of the pandemic so far, a majority of the cases are in Sherman with 52 cases on Friday, up from 34 on Thursday. Denison had 17. Van Alstyne had six cases, Gunter had five, Pottsboro had four, Collinsville had two. Whitewright, Whitesboro, Sadler, and Bells had one each Friday.

So far in Grayson County, more men have contracted the virus than women with at least 1039 men having contracted the illness and 925 women.The county’s data shows that the most cases have been reported in people in their 40s with 364 cases. There have been 330 cases reported in people in their 20s and 312 cases reported in people in their 30s. There have been 284 cases reported in people in their 50s and 146 cases reported in people in their 70s. There have been 222 cases reported in people in their 60s and 208 cases reported of people up to 19 years old. There have been only 98 cases reported in people 80 years old or older in Grayson County.

None of the numbers released from the county daily include the free COVID-19 testing taking place in the parking lot of the Grayson County Health Department, 515 N. Walnut, in Sherman daily Monday through Saturday. Those who want to be tested do not need a doctor’s order or be experiencing symptoms. The tests are free to the patient though individuals will be asked to show proof of insurance or other medical payment identification such as Medicare or Medicaid.

