7-5A (I)DistYearPFPA
Wylie East0-01-14867
Longview0-01-16661
Highland Park0-00-000
McKinney North0-00-14963
Sherman0-00-23065
Tyler0-00-24981
West Mesquite0-00-23772
Friday, October 2
Mount Pleasant 24, Sherman 7
Longview 53, Marshall 21
Tyler Legacy 40, Tyler 28
Highland Park at Mesquite Horn, cancelled
Wylie East 42, Irving Nimitz 18
Mesquite Poteet 40, West Mesquite 14
Justin Northwest 63, McKinney North 49
Friday, October 9
Saginaw at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.
Tyler Legacy at Longview, 7:30 p.m.
Tyler at Nacogdoches, 7 p.m.
Coppell at Highland Park, 7:30 p.m.
Royse City at Wylie East, 7:30 p.m.
West Mesquite at Saginaw Chisholm Trail, 7:30 p.m.
Marshall at McKinney North, 7 p.m.
7-5A (II)DistYearPFPA
Frisco0-02-04814
Frisco Lebanon Trail0-02-07345
Lovejoy0-02-010035
Denison0-01-14447
Lake Dallas0-01-13541
Frisco Liberty0-01-16655
Princeton0-01-18075
Prosper Rock Hill0-00-14561
Frisco Memorial0-00-12021
Thursday, October 1
Frisco Centennial 38, Lake Dallas 15
Frisco 31, Frisco Reedy 0
Friday, October 2
Texas High 24, Denison 3
Princeton 50, South Garland 20
Lovejoy 48, Sulphur Springs 13
Frisco Liberty 39, Greenville 20
Frisco Lebanon Trail 34, Corsicana 31
(Prosper Rock Hill bye)
Saturday, October 3
Hallsville at Frisco Memorial (Memorial Stadium), 6:30 p.m.
Friday, October 9
*Frisco Liberty at Prosper Rock Hill, 7 p.m.
*Frisco at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.
*Princeton at Lovejoy, 7 p.m.
*Frisco Lebanon Trail at Frisco Memorial (The Star), 7 p.m.
(Denison bye)
4-4A (II)DistYearPFPA
Sanger0-06-022592
Aubrey0-05-1255143
Krum0-02-2143109
Van Alstyne0-02-4173219
Celina0-01-310377
Friday, October 2
Bullard 34, Van Alstyne 27
Sanger 35, Vernon 3
Krum 63, Venus 29
Aubrey 45, Godley 42
(Celina bye)
Friday, October 9
*Van Alstyne at Krum, 7:30 p.m.
*Celina at Aubrey, 7:30 p.m.
(Sanger bye)
4-3A (I)DistYearPFPA
Pilot Point2-04-1198136
Brock2-05-030270
Boyd2-05-020181
Whitesboro1-11-453127
Ponder1-13-2162126
Peaster0-23-2144114
Paradise0-23-2148142
Bowie0-22-3113177
Friday, October 2
*Boyd 33, Whitesboro 12
*Pilot Point 52, Bowie 21
*Brock 60, Paradise 21
*Ponder 26, Peaster 20, OT
Friday, October 9
*Brock at Whitesboro, 7:30 p.m.
*Boyd at Ponder, 7:30 p.m.
*Peaster at Bowie, 7:30 p.m.
*Pilot Point at Paradise, 7:30 p.m.
5-3A (I)DistYearPFPA
Pottsboro2-03-1208109
Mt. Vernon2-05-022990
Mineola2-05-018267
Commerce1-13-113763
Winnsboro1-13-114133
Rains0-23-2256163
Bonham0-21-4128234
Howe0-20-547238
Friday, October 2
*Pottsboro 63, Rains 24
*Winnsboro 56, Howe 7
*Mineola 55, Bonham 23
*Mount Vernon 45, Commerce 20
Friday, October 9
*Commerce at Pottsboro, 7:30 p.m.
*Rains at Howe, 7:30 p.m.
*Winnsboro at Bonham, 7:30 p.m.
*Mineola at Mount Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
8-3A (II)DistYearPFPA
Gunter2-05-121386
Bells1-14-2192127
Whitewright1-14-216090
S&S1-13-214385
Blue Ridge1-13-3171165
Lone Oak0-11-440146
Leonard0-12-19062
Friday, October 2
*Gunter 41, Bells 7
*S&S 41, Lone Oak 19
*Whitewright 41, Blue Ridge 7
(Leonard bye)
Friday, October 9
*Blue Ridge at Bells, 7:30 p.m.
*Gunter at Leonard, 7:30 p.m.
*Lone Oak at Whitewright, 7:30 p.m.
(S&S bye)
5-2A (I)DistYearPFPA
Lindsay2-06-033076
Trenton2-04-114687
Alvord2-02-3158161
Collinsville0-23-3156274
Tom Bean0-21-489234
Tioga0-21-575278
Friday, October 2
*Alvord 23, Collinsville 20
*Lindsay 76, Tioga 12
*Trenton 46, Tom Bean 18
Friday, October 9
*Tioga at Collinsville, 7:30 p.m.
*Tom Bean at Lindsay, 7:30 p.m.
*Alvord at Trenton, 7:30 p.m.
TAPPS D III District 2
DistYearPFPA
Irving Faustina0-00-000
Dallas Fairhill0-01-13771
Texoma Christian0-00-1656
Covenant Classical0-00-286149
Thursday, October 1
Dallas Fairhill 31, Garland Christian 12
Friday, October 2
Strawn 88, Fort Worth Covenant Classical 70
Plano CHANT at Irving Faustina, (n.)
(Texoma Christian bye)
Friday, October 9
Grayson Christian at Texoma Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Zephyr at Fort Worth Covenant Classical, 5 p.m.
Waco Eagle Christian at Dallas Fairhill, 5 p.m.
Saturday, October 10
Irving Faustina at Tyler King’s Academy, noon