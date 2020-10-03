TOM BEAN — Chloe Farrer had nine kills, 13 digs and three blocks as the first-place Lady Tomcats defeated Dodd City, 25-15, 25-17, 25-18, in District 16-2A action.

Kaitlyn Lind put down 10 kills, Kyndle Selman added eight kills, seven digs and five aces, Morgan Stroud collected 25 digs, Laramie Worley finished with six kills, 19 digs and five aces for Tom Bean (14-4, 8-0), which has won 12 straight matches.

The Lady Tomcats will play at second-place Tioga on Tuesday night.

Dodd City (10-4, 4-4) sits in fourth place after the loss.

Collinsville 3, Wolfe City 0

In Collinsville, Katie Johnson had eight kills and 14 digs as the second-place Lady Pirates earned a 25-12, 25-16, 25-14 victory against fifth-place Wolfe City.

Taylor Sheppard added six kills, Addisyn McDonnell chipped in four kills and three blocks, Madison Ashton collected seven digs, Audrey Miller and Devyn Elvington each totaled six digs and Haidyn Bryson handed out 15 assists for Collinsville (9-9, 6-2), which remained tied with Tioga in second and will play at Dodd City on Tuesday night.

Tioga 3, Trenton 0

In Tioga, the second-place Lady Bulldogs earned a 25-15, 25-21, 25-19 victory against Trenton in district action.

Tioga, which remained tied with Collinsville in second place, will host Tom Bean on Tuesday night.

District 10-5A

McKinney North 3, Sherman 0

In Sherman, Samantha Graham had three kills and seven assists for the Lady Bearcats but co-leader McKinney North earned the 25-8, 25-7, 25-9 victory in district action.

Sherman (1-8, 0-2) will travel to rival Denison on Tuesday night.

McKinney North (8-1, 2-0) remained tied with Lovejoy atop the standings.

Princeton 3, Denison 0

In Princeton, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a 25-7, 25-16, 25-18 loss against Princeton in district action.

Denison (0-7, 0-2) will host rival Sherman on Tuesday night.

Princeton (5-2, 1-1) is tied for third place.

District 9-4A

Aubrey 3, Van Alstyne 2

In Aubrey, the Lady Panthers came up short in a battle between third-place teams, 25-18, 13-25, 8-25, 25-22, 11-15, against Aubrey in district play.

Van Alstyne (12-6, 4-3), which dropped to sole possession of fourth place, hosts Anna on Tuesday night.

Aubrey (11-5, 5-2) gained sole possession of third with the victory.

District 10-3A

Ponder 3, Whitesboro 1

In Ponder, Karley Wolf put down nine kills for the Lady Bearcats but district co-leading Ponder picked up the 25-13, 25-11, 24-26, 25-21 victory.

Libby Langford also had nine kills to go with nine digs, Aubri Falco finished with 15 assists and eight digs, Elly Harper totaled three kills, 11 assists and eight digs, Jenna King chipped in four kills and nine digs, BreAnn Beste collected 11 digs and Abby Robinson contributed 10 digs for Whitesboro (4-12, 2-6), which hosts S&S on Tuesday night.

Ponder (12-10, 7-1) remained tied with Boyd in first place.

Valley View 3, S&S 1

In Valley View, Paige Turner had 10 kills for the Lady Rams but Valley View earned the 25-8, 19-25, 25-17, 25-10 victory in district action.

Brenna Howard added six kills and 10 assists and Marlee Howard had three blocks and four aces for S&S (1-13, 0-8), which plays at Whitesboro on Tuesday night.

District 11-3A

Gunter 3, Blue Ridge 0

In Blue Ridge, Gunter gained sole possession of first place with a 25-20, 25-23, 25-17 victory against Blue Ridge in district action.

Gunter (17-1, 8-0) will clinch a playoff spot with a victory at home against Howe on Tuesday night.

Blue Ridge (14-7, 7-1) will host Whitewright on Tuesday night.

Gunter also earned a 25-13, 25-18, 25-17 victory against Whitewright and a 25-13, 25-22, 25-13 victory against Bells.

In earlier district action, Whitewright had a 25-13, 31-29, 25-23 loss against third-place Bonham.

Whitewright (8-11, 2-6) will play at Blue Ridge on Tuesday night.

In the win over Bells, Abby Elmore led the Lady Tigers with seven kills.

Gabby Smith put down eight kills for the Lady Panthers. Jaiden Tocquigny added five kills and three digs, Cheznie Hale handed out 10 assists and Bailee Dorris chipped in a pair of kills for Bells (8-9, 3-5), which plays at Pottsboro on Tuesday night.

Pottsboro 3, Leonard 0

In Leonard, Hannah Fellinger had 13 kills and four digs as third-place Pottsboro defeated Leonard, 25-15, 25-21, 29-27, in district action.

Taylor Hayes added eight kills, four blocks and four digs, Ciara Redden chopped in six kills and three digs, Hadley Williams handed out 17 assists to go with 11 digs and Jordyn Hampton finished with 12 assists and six digs for Pottsboro (12-5, 5-3), which hosts Bells on Tuesday night.

Blue Ridge 3, Howe 0

In Blue Ridge, the Lady Bulldogs suffered a 25-14, 25-13, 25-9 loss against Blue Ridge during district action.

Howe, which is 0-8 in the district standings, plays at Gunter on Tuesday night.