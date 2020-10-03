TOM BEAN — After hanging with Trenton for three quarters, the Tom Bean Tomcats couldn't stop the Tigers from pulling away for a 46-18 victory in District 5-2A (I) action.

Tom Bean (1-4, 0-2) was down by only four points in the middle of the third quarter but Trenton (4-1, 2-0) used a potent rushing attack that piled up 441 yards to put the victory away.

Christian Verde led the Tigers with 13 carries for 246 yards and five touchdowns while Colton Gray added eight carries for 85 yards and Junior Rodriguez chipped in 73 yards on 11 carries.

Bryce Clark completed 12-of-14 passes for 109 yards with a touchdown and an interception and also ran 10 times for 92 yards, Caleb Higgs finished with six carries for 82 yards and a score, Lance Pauler caught a TD pass and Ryan Weems ran for a score for the Tomcats.

Tom Bean opened up the scoring late in the first quarter with a 32-yard touchdown run by Higgs but an unsuccessful extra-point attempt put the Tom Bean lead at 6-0 after the first quarter.

Trenton responded early in the second quarter, capitalizing on a costly Tom Bean fumble on the Tomcat one-yard line. Verde ran the ball in on the first play of the drive, as well as the two-point conversion, to give Trenton the 8-6 lead with seven minutes left in the first half.

The Tigers got another rushing touchdown by Verde with less than a minute left on the clock, this time scrambling for 13 yards. Verde connected with James Day for the two-point conversion, giving Trenton a 16-6 lead going into half-time.

Tom Bean responded at the start of the second half with a 62-yard drive that ended with an eight-yard touchdown pass by Bryce Clark to Lance Pauler and the Tomcats were down, 16-12, with nine minutes remaining in the third quarter.

The Tigers immediately fired back with a 46-yard touchdown run by Verde that capped off an 83-yard drive. Another successful conversion run by Verde made it a 24-12 advantage.

Rodriguez had a 14-yard TD run in the first part of the fourth quarter before Clark connected with passes to Chase Parsons and Higgs on a drive which ended on Weems' two-yard touchdown. The Tomcats were down 32-18 but were unable to recover the onside kick.

Trenton finished off the game with TD runs of 14 and then 54 yards by Verde.

Trenton remains tied with Lindsay and Alvord in first place and will host Alvord on Friday night. Tom Bean will seek its first district win when it travels to Lindsay on Friday.