LONE OAK — Jake Reynolds had 17 carries for 114 yards and three touchdowns and was 7-of-16 passing for 102 yards and two TDs as S&S defeated Lone Oak, 41-19, in District 8-3A (II) action.

Cannon Fellegy caught three passes for 49 yards and a TD, Colten Courville had three catches for 53 yards, Colby McSpedden finished with 20 carries for 79 yards, Josh Pittner caught a TD pass and Chase Sloan scored on the ground for S&S (3-2, 1-1), which has the district bye on Friday.

Adam Gudgel had 13 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown and threw for 76 yards and a score for Lone Oak (1-4, 0-1), which plays at Whitewright on Friday.

Whitewright 41, Blue Ridge 7

In Blue Ridge, Kayden Carraway completed 11-of-19 passes for 227 yards and four touchdowns and ran 17 times for 48 yards and a score as Whitewright defeated Blue Ridge in 8-3A (II) action.

Aaron Pitt had three catches for 109 yards and a touchdown, Reilly Evans added four receptions for 64 yards and two TDs, Xyrion Daniels finished with four carries for 52 yards and a touchdown, Colby Jones added 10 carries for 76 yards and Trevor McCartney totaled two catches for 33 yards and a TD for Whitewright (4-2, 1-1), which hosts Lone Oak on Friday.

Brody Darland caught a TD pass from Casey Walls for Blue Ridge (3-3, 1-1), which plays at Bells on Friday.

District 4-3A (I)

Boyd 33, Whitesboro 13

In Boyd, Torran Naglestad had three catches for 50 yards and a touchdown but Whitesboro lost against Boyd in district action.

Jake Hermes was 5-of-7 passes for 74 yards with the TD and an interception and Jacob Smith ran six times for 13 yards and a touchdown for Whitesboro (1-4, 1-1), which hosts Brock on Friday night.

Rendyn Lamance was 6-of-11 for 86 yards and two touchdowns with an interception and ran 28 times for 201 yards and a score for Boyd (5-0, 2-0), which plays at Ponder on Friday night.

District 5-3A (I)

Pottsboro 63, Rains 24

In Emory, Braden Plyler completed 23-of-33 passes for 359 yards and four touchdowns and ran 11 times for 64 yards and three touchdowns as Pottsboro defeated Rains in district action.

Titus Lyons caught six passes for 172 yards and a TD, Jude Bentley added six catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns, Jett Carroll ran 21 times for 117 yards and a touchdown, Jackson Lipscomb totaled four catches for 42 yards and a score and Cooper Townsley chipped in a touchdown run for Pottsboro (3-1, 2-0), which hosts Commerce on Friday night.

The Cardinals finished with 600 yards and tied the school record for points, which they set twice last season.

Luke Sheppard ran nine times for 88 yards and two touchdowns for Rains (3-2, 0-2), which plays at Howe on Friday night.

Winnsboro 56, Howe 7

In Howe, Austin Haley’s quarterback sneak near the goal line accounted for the only touchdown by the Bulldogs in a district loss against Winnsboro.

Howe (0-5, 0-2) will host Emory Rains on Friday night.

Winnsboro (3-1, 1-1), which is tied with Commerce for fourth place, travels to Bonham on Friday.

District 5-2A (I)

Alvord 23, Collinsville 20

In Alvord, Cory Sheppard caught a pair of passes for 42 yards and a touchdown and also ran 11 times for 42 yards but Collinsville came up short against Alvord in district action.

Luis Hernandez completed 10-of-22 passes for 122 yards with the TD and two interceptions and ran 17 times for 77 yards and a score, Colin Barnes added six carries for 29 yards and a touchdown and Jace Crisp had four catches for 50 yards for Collinsville (3-3, 0-2), which hosts Tioga on Friday.

Alvord (2-3, 2-0) travels to Trenton on Friday.

Lindsay 76, Tioga 12

In Tioga, the Bulldogs suffered a lopsided loss against district co-leader Lindsay.

Tioga (1-5, 0-2) will play at Collinsville on Friday.

Kolt Schuckers was 17-of-20 passing for 318 yards and seven touchdowns for Lindsay (6-0, 2-0), which hosts Tom Bean on Friday.

Non-district

Bullard 34, Van Alstyne 27

In Bullard, Gavin Montgomery had 21 carries for 47 yards and threw for 125 yards and a touchdown but Van Alstyne couldn’t hold on in a non-district loss against Bullard.

Blake Bain scored on a one-yard run with 1:27 remaining and ran in the conversion to provide the winning touchdown. Blain ran for a pair of TDs to go with touchdown passes to Case Bowman and Connor Carson for Bullard (3-4).

Gavin Bybee had 22 carries for 50 yards and two TDs, including the go-ahead score with 4:26 remaining, Collin Reynolds added five catches for 38 yards and a score, Dakota Howard ran nine times for 100 yards and caught a three passes for 59 yards and Deigo Hernandez kicked two field goals for Van Alstyne (2-4), which opens district play at Krum on Friday.