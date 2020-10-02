Wendell Rochelle, a veteran of the Oklahoma National Guard and resident of Durant, Oklahoma, passed from this life on Sept. 30, 2020 at the age of 79. A graveside will be held at 10 a.m. October 5, 2020 at the Highland Cemetery Pavilion in Durant.

Wendell was a member of the Church of Christ. He served his country and state in the Oklahoma Army National Guard from 1957-1969. Wendell worked at the Lee Company for 43 years in sales and installation. He loved to help others and was a faithful volunteer for the Loaves and Fishes program in Durant. Wendell had a natural talent for building things, and he created beautiful stained class, and he loved history and studying genealogy.

Mr. Rochelle is survived by his son Randy Rochelle and wife Lesa of Durant, Oklahoma, siblings Harvey Rochelle of Pampa, Texas, and Elaine Golden of Durant, four grandchildren and nine great=grandchildren.

Mr. Rochelle was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife Jolene Rochelle, daughter Rhonda Estep, great-grandson Hudson Cole, brother Gene Rochelle, and sisters Lila, Katherine and Wenonah.

The service will be streamed live on our Holmes~Coffey~Murray FB page. Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma; www.holmescoffeymurray.com