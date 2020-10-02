Rena Alyne Meyers Jones began her life of loving others on Oct. 22, 1928, in Mounds Oklahoma. Alyne "Grammy" Jones died peacefully on the evening of Sept. 29, 2020. She has made her home for the past two years at Featherstone Assisted Living Center in Durant, Oklahoma. There she enjoyed many days of love, fun, puppies, babies and fellowship.

Alyne graduated from Mounds High School and remained a faithful alumna often organizing annual reunions. She began her work career at the age of 8 by washing dishes for a local café. In high school, she kept score for the basketball teams and later became a fan of the OKC Thunder. After graduation, Alyne worked in retail for McNabb’s Grocery. Here she met a handsome truck driver who kept buying driving gloves from this pretty cashier.

Howard and Alyne Jones married on Dec. 9, 1951 and were grateful to celebrate their sixtieth wedding anniversary. They lived in Oklahoma City and Sapulpa for 45 years, respectively. Her career expanded to office work and retail at Liberty Glass Company, T.G.&Y., and Security National Bank (First United Bank). In Durant, Alyne worked for Rhynes and Rhodes Furniture and Merle Norman.

As a member of the Sapulpa Church of the Nazarene, Alyne sang in the church choir, taught a third-grade girls’ Sunday School class, directed two-week Vacation Bible Schools, and starred in many productions of the play, "Ladies of the Mop."

After moving to Durant in 1999, Alyne attended First Baptist Church and was a faithful member of Adult III Life Group and Keenagers.

Preceding her in death are her husband Howard K. Jones, her parents John W. Meyers and Nora Campbell Franks, brothers John Meyers and Troy Meyers, and sisters Mary Meyers Hoover and Lela Meyers Gibson. Surviving family members are daughter Phyllis Jones Rustin and son-in-law Bart Rustin, grandson Brent Rustin and wife Adrienne Hammel Rustin along with great-granddaughter Katia Rustin of Ada, Oklahoma, grandson Brock Rustin of Winnetka, Callifornia, as well as nephew David Gibson and wife Judy Gibson of Bixby, Oklahoma.

Her family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Mike Lee and Rachel McKinney and staff of Featherstone Assisted Living Center for their love and care for Alyne. The family asks that any desired memorials be made to the Baptist Girls Home, Madill, Oklahoma campus.

Especially evident in the life of Alyne Jones is her love for God and all people. She celebrated every day! Her family and friends were the delights of her long and sweet life.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 6, 2020 at the Green Hill Cemetery in Sapulpa, Oklahoma.

There will be a live stream of the service on our FB page.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murry Funeral in Durant, Oklahoma; www.holmescoffeymurray.com