Thursday, 19 new test confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced bringing the number of active cases in Grayson County residents to 71.

There were 25 pending tests Thursday evening.

So far, at least 1,916 people have had test-confirmed cases of the virus in Grayson County and more than 18,663 people have been tested. Forty-seven people have died.

The county’s report also indicates which cities had active cases reported to the county on Thursday.

As has been the case for most of the pandemic so far, a majority of the cases are in Sherman with 34 cases on Thursday. Denison had 17. Van Alstyne had six cases, Gunter and Pottsboro each had five. Whitewright, Whitesboro and Bells had one each Thursday.

So far in Grayson County, more men have contracted the virus than women with at least 1031 men having contracted the illness and 904 women.The county’s data shows that the most cases have been reported in people in their 40s with 364 cases. There have been 329 cases reported in people in their 20s and 310 cases reported in people in their 30s. There have been 280 cases reported in people in their 50s and 139 cases reported in people in their 70s. There have been 218 cases reported in people in their 60s and 206 cases reported of people up to 19 years old. There have been only 89 cases reported in people 80 years old or older in Grayson County.

None of the numbers released from the county daily include the free COVID-19 testing taking place in the parking lot of the Grayson County Health Department, 515 N. Walnut, in Sherman daily Monday through Saturday. Those who want to be tested do not need a doctor’s order or be experiencing symptoms. The tests are free to the patient though individuals will be asked to show proof of insurance or other medical payment identification such as Medicare or Medicaid.

