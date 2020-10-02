Fannin County District Attorney Richard Glaser this week released a list of people indicted by Fannin County grand jurors in September. Glaser said the grand jury reviewed 108 cases and returned indictments on 103 of them. They asked for more information on five cases. So far this year, Glaser said, grand jurors in Fannin County have returned 461 indictments.

Indictments are formal charges are not considered evidence of guilt. The following people were indicted in September:

Ethan Quincy Adams, 23, of Hugo, Oklahoma possession of a controlled substance;

Montez Anderson, 34, of Bonham prohibited substance in a correctional facility;

Brian Lee Angell II, 31 of Bonham theft of property;

James Eddie Bailey, 55, of Bonham prohibited substance in a correctional facility;

David Alan Barrett, 62, of Dallas manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance enhanced,

Brandon Ray Bates, 31, of Bonham three counts of possession of a controlled substance;

Jonathan Briley, 26, of Savoy evading arrest detention with a vehicle;

Joe David Brown, 60, of Bonham criminal mischief;

Preston Earl Bruner, 46, of Ivanhoe theft of property with previous convictions;

Misty Dawn Burkhart, 40, of Muenster driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 and three counts abandon or endanger a child criminal negligence;

Alexius Shree Buntner, 20, of Bonham theft of firearm;

Rachael Renee Carter, 32, of Emory two counts of possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone;

George Edward Carver, 43, of Bonham unlawful carrying weapon on alcohol premises and possession of a controlled substance;

Bailey Tristan Cleere, 18, of Bonham burglary of a habitation;

Anna Crystal Collins, 49, of Bonham manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance;

Richard Earl Corsey, 55, of Bonham possession of a controlled substance;

Eddie Lynn Cox, 37, of Leonard possession of a controlled substance;

Pamela Crunk, 38, of Bonham possession of a controlled substance;

Ty Christopher Culley, 24, of Denton evading arrest detention with a vehicle and abandon or endanger a child criminal negligence;

Gregory Lynn R. Dady, 39, of Alvarado two counts of burglary of a building enhanced and one of possession of a controlled substance,

Cathy Marie Donaho, 30, of Bonham evading arrest detention with a vehicle;

Amy Dawn Dotson, 38, of Bonham possession of a controlled substance (enhanced) and tamper or fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair;

Keith Randolph Dove, 53, of Bonham possession of a controlled substance;

Michael David Drennan, 36, of Willis Point two counts of possession of a controlled substance;

Wayne Ray Fields, 65, of Bonham manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance;

Dennis Dewayne Finney, 41, of Honey Grove burglary of habitation;

Brandon Leon Frazier, 28, of Bonham possession of a controlled substance

Ernest Earl Frazier, 56, of Telephone unlawful possession of a firearm by felon;

Anthony Deal Geer, 20, of Bonham sexual assault of a child;

Gracie Jean Grantstaff, 23, of Bonham possession of a controlled substance;

Kristina Hallman, 34, of Bonham abandon endanger a child criminal negligence;

Lauren Marie Hopfenspirger, 32, of Leonard aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault family or house member impede breathing;

Miranda Hopson, 26, of Texarkana prohibited substance in a correctional facility;

Jason David Hunter, 41, of Bonham assault family member;

Cashonda Denise Jones, 36, of Bonham manufacture and deliver a controlled substance (enhanced);

Kyle Wayne Kelsey, 45, of Sherman theft of property with previous convictions;

Charles Victor King, 50, of Bonham two counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance;

Chilton R. Lee-Thompson, 33, of Greenville two counts of credit card or debit card abuse;

David Longoria, 19, of Bonham possession of a controlled substance;

Jose Longoria, 22, of Bonham possession of controlled substance;

Bonnie Katherine Lowry, 36, of Bonham possession of a controlled substance;

Ashely Jo Malone, 38, of Honey Grove abandon or endanger a child criminal negligence;

Ronnie L. Maples, 51, of Bonham sex offenders duty to register

Matthew W. Martin, 33, of Gober injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intentional bodily injury and burglary of a habitation;

Kyla Marie Medcalf, 29, of Sherman injury to a child, elderly, or disabled person with intent bodily injury;

Pattie Jean Mistler, 63, of Bonham possession of marijuana and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance;

Rani Lynne Moreland, 35, of Hney Grove prohibited substance in a correctional facility;

Ian Blake Nelms, 19, of Honey Grove manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance;

Ashley Marie Newlin, 33, of Sand Springs, Oklahoma two counts of possession of a controlled substance;

Dennis Patrick Nyland, 69, of Bonham manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance;

Amy Nicole Otis, 36, of Savoy manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance;

Stacy D. Potter, 41, of Bonham fraudulent use of identifying information, elderly, credit or debit card abuse elderly, forgery of a financial instrument.

Joshua Crispin Prosser, 36, of Little Elm assault family or house member impede breathing;

Isaiah Anthony Ramirez, 24, of Sherman burglary of a habitation;

Antonio Rodriguez, 41, of Bonham delivery of marijuana in a drug free zone;

Loyd Marvin Rolen, 75, of Sherman theft of property;

Wanda Price Rolen, 72 of Sherman theft of property;

John Michael Rowe, 60, of Ravenna manufacture of a controlled substance in a drug free zone;

Kimberly Rowley, 59, of Bonham manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana;

Terry Stephen Sass, 43 of Celeste manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance;

John Ray Snow Jr., 42, of Trenton possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone;

Kendra Lesha Stevens, 34, of Bonham two counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance in a drug free zone;

Corey Lynn Stevenson, 31, of Durant, Oklahoma manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance;

Rodney Dean Stokes, 55, of Wolfe City aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Michael Wayne Stroud, 44, of Bonham driving while intoxicated with a child under 15;

Savannah Taylor, 24, of Bonham two counts of assault public servant;

Chad Dewell Thomas, 36, of Ladonia possession of a controlled substance;

Michael Richard Thomison, 19, of Bonham burglary of habitation;

Danny Curits Watson, 51, of Bonham manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance;

Anthony Connor Watts, 19, of Lindale unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of property;

Robert Andrew Watherby, 59, of Ivanhoe driving while intoxicated 3rd or more;

Calvin Eugene Whitson, 35, of Bonham forgery of a financial instrument from the elderly enhanced;

Floyd David Williams, 26, of Quinland possession controlled substance and prohibited substance in a correctional facility;

Chance Eugene Wright II, 24, of Unknown aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

For more crime news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/crime.