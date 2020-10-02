A Denison man has been taken into custody following an alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon incident on Thursday.

A news release issued by the Denison Police Department said Timothy Lynn Austin was taken into custody Thursday evening with out incident.

"On October 1, 2020, Denison Police Officers responded to a call of gunfire at a residence in the 2600 block of West Johnson Street in Denison," the release said. "The victims advised officers that a male walked up to their residence, knocked on the door of the residence, then identified himself as law enforcement. A short time later, the suspect fired a shot into the door. When officers arrived on scene, the suspect was found sitting inside a vehicle outside the residence."

Austin was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of a vehicle, impersonating a public servant, and unlawful possession of a firearm by felon.

The release also said that "One of the victims was slightly injured by flying debris from the gunshot and was treated on scene by Denison EMS."

Austin is being held at the Grayson County Jail on a $75,000 surety bond.

