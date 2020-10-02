Pat Fallon is on the November 3 ballot to replace Republican Congressman John Ratcliffe in Texas’ 4th Congressional District. Here are five things to know about Pat Fallon:

1. He is an experienced state politician.

He most recently sought and won a seat in the Texas Senate in District 30 in 2019. Before that, he was a member of the state House of Representatives from 2013 to 2019. He also served as a city councilman for the city of Frisco for three years. During that time, he was mayor pro tem for one year.

2. He is a family man.

He and his wife, Susan, have been married for 16 years. They have two sons together, Thomas, 13 and Mac, 11. They attend St. Martins Church in Prosper where they live. Fallon was born in Massachusetts and raised by his public school teacher parents.

3. He was a military officer.

Fallon attended the University of Notre Dame. While there, he was a cadet in the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps. After graduation, he served in the Air Force as an officer and was honorably discharged.

4. He is an entrepreneur.

After his Air Force career, Fallon founded a company called Virtus Apperal. The company makes apparel that features military or patriotic designs. The company employs around 100 people.

5. He is a committed conservative.

His Texas Senate website says, "Pat is committed to limited government, low taxes, religious liberty, personal responsibility, the 2nd amendment, property rights, government transparency, and pro life." During his term in the Senate, he was the vice chair of the committee on Administration. He also served on the committees for Education, Intergovernmental relations, National Resources and Economic Development State Affairs and Redistricting.