Russell Foster is one of four people running to replace John Ratcliffe as the U.S. Congressman from District 4.

Here are five things to know bout Russell Foster before heading to the polls for early voting or in November.

1. He is a Grayson County native.

He was born in Sherman to two Sherman Independent School District teachers. He went to Sherman ISD until the 6th grade and then graduated from Tom Bean in 1997. The family attends the local Church of Christ. He has lived and worked in the North Texas area all of his life according to his campaign website.

2. His professional field is in Information Technology.

His website says that he "developed an interest in computers and IT work at a young age." IN the last 30 years, he has worked in various places including local schools and ESP.

3. He learned about healthcare while working in hospitals.

He has spent the last 11 years working for Texoma Medical Center in its Information Technology Department, he told the website ballotpedia.org. He has also been a patient himself with a chronic condition so he has seen the system from many different sides.

4. He is the only Democrat in the race.

He advanced to the November election from the March 2020 Democratic primary. His website shows he has spent the last year or so attending Democrat events in the district from parades to speaking engagements, he has traveled throughout the District speaking to voters about the issues important to him.

5. He is the reform candidate.

His platform talks about reform. He wants to see reforms in education like the reduction of the price of higher education. He also wants to see teachers receive fair pay and benefits. Additionally, he wants to see corporation reform in the form of a return to Net Neutrality. He also wants to see the Internet classified as a utility and monopolies broken up in North Texas. Also, he wants to see election reform and says he will refuse big corporation campaign donations. He wants to see healthcare reform, his website says, in the form of lower prescription prices and more oversight on pharmaceuticals.