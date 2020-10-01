Calendar

Through Oct. 31- Oklahoma dove season.

Through Nov. 12 – First split of Texas North Zone dove season.

Through Jan. 15 - Oklahoma archery deer season.

Oct. 3-Nov. 6 – Texas early archery deer season.

Oct. 6 –Red River Fly Fishers monthly meeting (tentatively scheduled pending COVID-19 restrictions) from 6-8 p.m. at Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Conference Room in Sherman. See www.rrff.org for information.

Oct. 20 – 45th annual Texoma Ducks Unlimited fundraising dinner.

Oct. 24-Nov. 1 - Oklahoma primitive arms / muzzleloading deer season.

Oct. 31-Feb. 28 – Texas quail season.

Nov. 7-8 – Texas North Zone youth-only duck season.

Nov. 7-Jan. 3 – Texas North Zone general whitetail deer season.

Nov. 7-Jan. 3 – General whitetail deer season in Grayson County with means and methods of harvest restricted to lawful archery and crossbow gear.

Nov. 14-29 –First split of the Texas North Zone duck season.

Nov. 14-29 – First split of Oklahoma Zone 2 duck season.

Nov. 14-Feb. 15 - Oklahoma quail season.

Nov. 21-Dec. 6 - Oklahoma deer gun season.

Notes

Iconic American gunmaker Remington is being sold and broken up after a group of companies reached bankruptcy sale agreements to buy several components of the well-known brand. To see a complete story on the breakup and sale of Remington, which has made millions of such well known gun models as the 700 rifle, the Model 1100 semi-auto shotgun, and the 870 pump shotgun, please visit PetersensHunting.com …The Texoma Chapter of Ducks Unlimited is gearing up for its annual fundraising dinner with the 2020 dinner scheduled for Oct. 20 at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Denison…As life and business slowly returns towards normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic, TPWD has announced that its law enforcement offices are open to the public once again and that appointments are no longer required anywhere except for the Austin headquarters office. In addition to the regular office hours kept in such locations, customers should note that social distancing measures remain in place, no one can congregate in lobbies or open areas, and that masks and/or face coverings are required…TPWD has confirmed the resurgence of giant salvinia on Lake Athens and Lake Gilmer following surveys on each waterbody. The agency says that Lake Athens was surveyed on Sept. 16 and all giant salvinia found during the survey was treated. On Lake Gilmer, the invasive giant salvinia was discovered at the boat ramp and removed by hand. To help prevent the spread of giant salvinia, the agency says that boaters need to remove all plants, mud and debris from their boats, trailers, vehicles and gear. They also need to drain water from all equipment and on-board receptacles before leaving the lake. Also, boats and trailers should also be dried completely before visiting another lake, preferably with anglers waiting for at least a week. Washing the boat and compartments at a carwash can also help reduce the risk of spreading the aquatic invasive… Major League Fishing (MLF) and Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) announced in a press release earlier this week that the two tournament groups will merge together under one brand with all FLW brand assets transferring to MLF. That includes the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit, Toyota Series, Phoenix Bass Fishing League, Abu Garcia College Fishing and High School Fishing, all of which will now carry the MLF logo even as they continue on with a five-biggest-fish format. To that end, FLW will now be known as Major Legue Fishing Big 5 going forward. "Merging the FLW brand under the Major League Fishing umbrella is the next logical step in our company’s evolution, which now includes a broader reach than any of us thought possible in our formative years," said Kathy Fennel, executive VP and general manager of MLF Big 5, in a press release. "The key to our success lies not in a name, but in our unwavering focus on providing the best possible tournaments for anglers, fans, hosts and sponsors – our family. Uniting with MLF under a single brand makes the whole greater than the sum of the pieces. The letters may be different, but the people and the values will remain the same." The announcement also noted that a new website is coming that will showcase the merger of FLW under the MLF umbrella, a website that is scheduled to launch in early 2021…Meanwhile, the latest Bassmaster Elite Series tournament is underway on Alabama’s Lake Guntersville. As of press time on Thursday, Brandon Cobb had the unofficial Day Two BASS Trakk lead with 10 bass weighing an estimated 32-pounds, 8-ounces…As area waters begin to cool down appreciably, the Nov. 1 to March 31 rainbow trout stocking period is only a month away at the Blue River near Tishomingo. For more information, visit www.wildlifedepartment.com …

Hunting Reports

While hunter’s interest in mourning dove hunting has waned with the passage of September, there are some scattered good reports of great action in a few places for those getting out…This weekend marks the opening bell for Texas archers hoping for a big whitetail. With great antler development, the stage is set for a good October archery season locally. And with recent years usually having some good early season action for bucks still on late summer feeding patterns, don’t be surprised to see a great buck fall this weekend…The archery deer season opened yesterday in Oklahoma and the forecast is similar to Texas. Good antlers and early season food patterns could result in some giant bucks hitting the ground. If you have a good spot to go, late evening staging areas are great places to intercept an early October buck…

Fishing Reports

At Lake Texoma, the water is lightly stained; water temp is 76 degrees; and the lake is 2.22 low. TPWD says that striped bass and white bass are good on live bait in 25-35’ of water and topwater baits are working when fish are near the surface. Diving birds are tipping off anglers as to the location of feeding schools throughout the lake. When no surface action or diving birds are present, use electronics to mark schools along the river channel and over reservoir flats. Largemouth bass are fair for those fishing Texas-rigged plastic worms and deep diving crankbaits in 16-28’ of water. As the water cools, some fish are moving into shallow water in the 8-12’ range. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs by boathouses, submerged timber and brush piles in 15-25’ of water...At Lake Ray Roberts, the site of the 2021 Bassmaster Classic, water is lightly stained; water temp is 77 degrees; and the lake is 0.09 high. TPWD says that largemouth bass are fair on Carolina-rigged plastic worms, deep diving crankbaits, and white spinnerbaits in 16-26’ of water near timber, rip rap, and channel edges. There is an early and late topwater bite working on points with a ledge or drop off nearby. White bass are fair in 20-40’ of water on slabs fished near main lake flats and drop-offs. Crappie are fair on minnows fished in brush piles sitting at depths between 18-28’...At Lake Fork, water is lightly stained; water temp is 80 degrees; and the lake is 1.66 low. TPWD says that largemouth bass are good on slow-moving finesse worms and jigs fished near standing flooded timber, points, and drop-offs. Crappie are fair on minnows in 18-25’ of water as anglers target brush piles and standing timber... As the late fall rainbow trout stocking time approaches in a few weeks, ODWC continues to report good warmwater fishing at the Blue River near Tishomingo as water temperatures cool down. With a normal river level, clear water, and a temp of 69 degrees, largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass are good on jerkbaits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures. To catch these Blue River bass, fish around channels, rocks, and shoreline areas...TPWD is reporting tremendous fall fishing action on the upper Texas coast with flounder plentiful in the ship channels near Sabine Lake and on the mudflats near Bolivar. In East and West Galveston Bays, the bull redfish action has been good along the jetties and on the beachfront too...

Tip of the Week

Fall is often thought of as the time for hunters in Texomaland, but the truth is that the autumn fishing can be really good too. As October begins, ODWC says that striped bass action is currently good at Lake Texoma for those anglers using Sassy Shad artificial style baits and live shad. If you want a red-hot angling trip this month, look for active fish in the main lake itself and near the mouths of river channels. Active birds can also pinpoint surface feeding fish or big underwater schools keying on shad baitballs just under the water’s edge. If you hear seagulls crying and flying low to the water, get ready for some great Texoma striper action!