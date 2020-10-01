Grayson County announced one new COVID-19 related death Wednesday evening bringing the number of such deaths in Grayson County residents to 47.

The county also announced eight new test confirmed bouts of COVID-19 in county residents. That brought the county’s active cases to 67.

So far, at least 1,916 people have had test-confirmed cases of the virus in Grayson County and more than 18,663 people have been tested. There are 36 tests pending.

The county’s report also indicates which cities had active cases reported to the county on Wednesday.

As has been the case for most of the pandemic so far, a majority of the cases are in Sherman with 34 cases up four from Tuesday. Denison had 14 cases which was down two from Tuesday. Gunter had six. Van Alstyne had five cases and Whitewright. one whic was down two from Tuesday. Pottsboro had five and Tom Bean has one case.

So far in Grayson County, more men have contracted the virus than women with at least 1022 men having contracted the illness and 894 women.The county’s data shows that the most cases have been reported in people in their 40s with 362 cases. There have been 328 cases reported in people in their 20s and 310 cases reported in people in their 30s. There have been 276 cases reported in people in their 50s and 134 cases reported in people in their 70s. There have been 214 cases reported in people in their 60s and 204 cases reported of people up to 19 years old. There have been only 87 cases reported in people 80 years old or older in Grayson County.

None of the numbers released from the county daily include the free COVID-19 testing taking place in the parking lot of the Grayson County Health Department, 515 N. Walnut, in Sherman daily Monday through Saturday. Those who want to be tested do not need a doctor’s order or be experiencing symptoms. The tests are free to the patient though individuals will be asked to show proof of insurance or other medical payment identification such as Medicare or Medicaid.

For more coronavirus related news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/coronavirus.