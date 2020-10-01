While it feels like we just finished one election in Grayson County because we did there is another one right around the corner.

And, the last day to register to vote in the November general election is Oct. 5.

"Applications to register to vote can be completed at the Elections Administration office at 115 W. Houston St., Sherman," Grayson County Elections Administrator Deana Patterson said in an email recently. "We can mail an application or an application can be printed from the elections page on the county website, completed and mailed to our office. Texas does not have a method to register to vote online at this point."

She added that after seeing how voting went in the most recently held elections, she has decided to make sure there will be two voter check-in stations at the busiest sites.

"We have ordered and received extra equipment to prepare for that," she said.

The last day to submit an application for Nov. 3 ballot by mail is Oct. 23.

"We need to receive the original in our office on that day," she said. "Once early voting has started, the original application for a ballot by mail cannot be hand delivered to our office. It must be received in the mail."

November ballots will begin being mailed around Oct. 1.

"The completed ballot can be mailed or hand delivered to our office any time after receipt," she said. "The extended hand delivery option is an exception to the rule and only applies to the November election. If a voter does choose to hand deliver the ballot, they must deliver their own ballot and will be required to sign a register and show ID."

More than 4,000 voters have requested a ballot by mail to date. In 2016, 2,569 people voted by mail in ballot.

"We are experiencing very positive results with mail turnaround times," Patterson said."The local post office has been very helpful and we have their assurances that will continue. We want voters to feel confident about mailing election documents despite what they are hearing in the national media."

Early voting for the November General Election begins on Oct. 13 and ends on Oct. 30. Nine locations will be open throughout the county each and every day during that period, including weekends.

"Times may vary so please check the elections page on the Grayson County website for that information," Patterson said.

She said sample ballots will be available for the general election next week.

"They will be available on the website and in our office."