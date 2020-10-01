FORT WORTH — The Denison cross-country teams had top five finishes at the Ken Gaston at The Buff run as the Lady Yellow Jackets were runners-up while the Jackets placed fifth.

Ashlinn Hamilton led on the girls side with a fourth-place finish in 20:20 while Emma McLemore was sixth in 21:01 and Elle Morris was seventh in 21:06. Roni Douda was 16th in 22:05, Breanna Branch was 27th in 23:14, Reagan Payne was 29th in 23:18 and Autumn Mitchell was 35th in 24:29.

Denison finished with 60 points, finishing behind only Saginaw Boswell's 38 points.

Kelan Becker led on the boys side as he was 11th with a time of 18:21. Kaiser Garner was 17th in 18:46, John Dornstadter was 22nd in 19:13, Garrison Walters placed 28th in 19:26, Marcus Wulf was 30th in 19:57, Anthony Cruz was 36th in 20:33, Joseph Dornstadter was right behind in 20:37 and Carter Hayes was 39th in 21:09.

The Jackets totaled 109 points, finishing a point ahead of Irving MacArthur and behind champion Northwest, Waco Midway, South Grand Prairie and Saginaw Boswell.

Both teams will compete next in the Melissa Invitational on October 17.