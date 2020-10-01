Now that the 122nd annual Battle of the Ax football game between Denison and Sherman has taken place, it’s nearly time for another long-running autumn tradition to appear on the calendar for residents of the Twin City area.

For quacker backers, that’s the 45th edition of the Texoma Ducks Unlimited Banquet, a fundraising dinner scheduled to be held later this month on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at the Hilton Garden Inn Texoma Event Center in Denison.

According to DU information, the Texoma dinner will run from 6-10 p.m. and will feature the usual array of DU merchandise, sporting art, wildlife collectibles, and hunting and fishing gear available through the event’s raffles, special games, silent auction and live auction.

Like the BOTA football game played at Munson Stadium last week, there will be a different vibe at this year’s Texoma DU event because of the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall seating capacity is limited, sponsorship table configuration and numbers will be in accordance with whatever health mandates remain in place; and face coverings and social distancing will likely still be required.

With all of that in mind, individual ticket prices are $60; Bronze Sponsorships are $300; Silver Sponsor Tables are $750; and Gold Sponsor Tables are $1,500.

Since seating will be limited due to the Lone Star State’s ongoing coronavirus response, get your tickets early if you plan on attending the event in three weeks. In other words, a sell-out is all but guaranteed, so visit the DU website at www.ducks.org/events or contact a Texoma DU committee member.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call current Texoma DU chairman Kris Spiegel at 903-820-8882; past Texoma DU chairman Eric Kloppers at 903-815-2229; or retired DU regional director and Texoma Chapter co-founder Jim Lillis at 903-815-8002.

Meanwhile, keep in mind that the Bryan County DU chapter has also set its fall dinner date for Thursday, Nov. 12 from 6-10 p.m. After a venue change a year ago, the southern Oklahoma DU fundraiser returns to the Choctaw Event Center near Durant.

Pre-event ticket prices for the Bryan County dinner are $50 for singles; $65 for couples; and $20 for youth. A Bronze Sponsorship level membership is also available for $300. Do note that ticket prices go up $10 at the door the night of the event.

In addition to the ticket pricing options noted above, several table options also exist with different ticket numbers attached. Those include a Reserved Table ($400); Bronze Sponsor Table ($650); Sponsor Table ($1,000); Teal Table ($1,250); Mallard Table ($1,500); and Pintail Table ($2,500).

To get advance tickets to the Bryan County DU Dinner via Ducks Unlimited’s online sales portal, visit www.ducks.org/oklahoma/events/64922/bryan-county-dinner .For in person ticket sales or information about the fundraiser, please contact Chris Dorman at 405-517-7187.