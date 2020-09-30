Note: All games are non-district and begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise indicated.

Mount Pleasant at Sherman

Where: Bearcat Stadium

Broadcast: KMAD 102.5 FM / www.shsbearcats.net/broadcasts

Records: Mount Pleasant 1-0; Sherman 0-1

Last week: Mount Pleasant won 49-6 against Wylie East; Sherman lost 41-23 against Denison

Series: Sherman leads 5-1

Last meeting: 2017 (Sherman won 35-33)

Players to watch: Mount Pleasant: QB Blake Peterson, LB Astin Ledbetter; Sherman: QB Tate Bethel, LB Mathias Coleman.

Notable: Sherman has won four straight in the series. Mount Pleasant’s only victory over the Bearcats was in 2005 … Sherman led Denison at half-time last week for the first time in four years in the Battle of the Ax … Mount Pleasant scored 29 points in the third quarter last week to blow the game open against of Sherman’s districtmates.

Denison at Texas High

Where: Tiger Stadium at Grim Park

Broadcast: KMKT 93.1 FM

Records: Denison 1-0; Texas High 1-0

Last week: Denison won 41-23 against Sherman; Texas High won 41-21 against Tyler

Series: Texas High leads 12-7

Last meeting: 2011 (Texas High won 37-13)

Players to watch: Denison: WR Keegan Pruitt, DE Jakalen Fields; Texas High: RB Braylon Stewart, LB Clayton Smith

Notable: Denison was originally scheduled to play at Fort Worth Brewer in this spot of the schedule. Brewer will play next season in this slot on the schedule at Denison … The Jackets are looking to start 2-0 for the first time since 2017 … Texas High recovered a pair of fumbles on kickoffs in its opening win.

Van Alstyne at Bullard

Where: Bullard’s Panther Stadium

Broadcast: mixlr.com/va-panther-football

Records: Van Alstyne 2-3; Bullard 3-2

Last week: Van Alstyne won 42-41 in OT against Farmersville; Bullard lost 27-24 in OT against Longview Spring Hill

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Van Alstyne: WR Collin Reynolds, DB Mateen Boudoin; Bullard: QB Blake Blain, LB Bradly Brooks

Notable: This game was supposed to be a neutral-site contest in Sulphur Springs but was changed to an actual road game for VA when the UIL split the starting dates for 1A-4A and 5A-6A. Sulphur Springs is at home on Friday … Mikeal Miller moved to second on the program’s all-time wins list last week with No. 79. He is behind only the 89 won by Roy Jackson from 1952-63 … This is the non-district finale for both teams.

Whitesboro at Boyd

What: District 4-3A (I)

Where: Yellow Jacket Stadium

Broadcast: www.whitesboroisd.org

Records: Whitesboro 1-3, 1-0; Boyd 4-0, 1-0

Last week: Whitesboro won 22-6 against Ponder; Boyd won 42-13 against Paradise

Series: Whitesboro leads 6-0

Last meeting: 2019 (Whitesboro won 27-7)

Players to watch: Whitesboro: RB Greyson Ledbetter, DL Wade Graves; Boyd: QB Rendyn Lamance, LB Nick Taylor

Notable: Whitesboro has won 10 straight district openers but only gotten to 2-0 in district play four times in that span … The Bearcats scored more points last week against Ponder (22) than in their first three games combined (19) … Boyd has scored at least 41 points in three of its four victories.

Pottsboro at Rains

What: District 5-3A (I)

Where: Wildcat Stadium

Broadcast: KZRC 96.1 FM; www.citylinktv.com/channel/durant-mix-tv/

Records: Pottsboro 3-1, 1-0; Rains 3-1, 0-1

Last week: Pottsboro won 52-0 against Howe; Rains lost 53-35 against Mount Vernon

Series: Pottsboro leads 2-0

Last meeting: 2019 (Pottsboro won 41-27)

Players to watch: Pottsboro: RB Cooper Townsley, LB Jackson Lipscomb; Rains: QB Luke Sheppard, DB Drake Hurley

Notable: Pottsboro has won nine straight district games dating back to 2018 … The Cardinals have had a different leading rusher in each of their four games (Townsley, Jett Carroll, Major McBride and Halen Flanagan) … Rains is averaging 58 points per game.

Winnsboro at Howe

What: District 5-3A (I)

Where: Bulldog Stadium

Records: Winnsboro 2-1, 0-1; Howe 0-4, 0-1

Last week: Winnsboro lost 20-6 against Mineola; Howe lost 52-0 against Pottsboro

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Winnsboro: RB Keen Glover, LB Randy Merida; Howe: WR Ryan Hough, DL Jonathan Meneses

Notable: Howe was shut out last week for the first time in two years (14 games) … The Bulldogs are trying to avoid their second 0-5 start in four seasons … Winnsboro was ranked 10th in the Class 3A Division I statewide poll before losing to Mineola last week.

Bells at Gunter

What: District 8-3A (II)

Where: Tiger Stadium

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com

Records: Bells 3-1, 1-0; Gunter 3-1, 1-0

Last week: Bells won 42-14 against Leonard; Gunter won 31-14 against Whitewright

Series: Gunter leads 21-13

Last meeting: 2013 (Gunter won 48-7)

Players to watch: Bells: RB Kaden Pyle, LB Cole Moore; Gunter: QB Hudson Graham, DL Mason Peacock

Notable: Both teams were district champions last year. The winner will be the favorite to win the district crown … Gunter has won 12 straight against Bells. The Panthers’ last win in the series was in 1989 … Bells is just short of 2,000 rushing yards in four games (1,954).

S&S at Lone Oak

What: District 8-3A (II)

Where: Buffalo Stadium

Records: S&S 2-2, 0-1; Lone Oak 1-3

Last week: S&S lost 38-15 against Blue Ridge; Lone Oak did not play

Series: Lone Oak leads 3-1

Last meeting: 2015 (Lone Oak won 30-23 in bi-district)

Players to watch: S&S: WR Cannen Fellegy, DB Cooper Herron; Lone Oak: QB Adrian Gudgel, LB Cameron Robinson

Notable: The last time the two teams met in the regular season was in 1977 … After scoring 70 points in its season-opener, the Rams have scored 32 points combined in their last three games … Lone Oak has scored just 21 points in its four games and its victory was 2-0 over Winona in the season-opener.

Whitewright at Blue Ridge

What: District 8-3A (II)

Where: Tiger Stadium

Records: Whitewright 3-2, 0-1; Blue Ridge 3-2, 1-0

Last week: Whitewright lost 31-14 against Gunter; Blue Ridge won 38-15 against S&S

Series: Whitewright leads 7-3

Last meeting: 2019 (Blue Ridge won 38-7)

Players to watch: Whitewright: WR Reilly Evans, LB Caleb Kennemur; Blue Ridge: RB Utah Porath, DB Lucas Jenkins

Notable: This is the fifth straight season the teams have played each other … Whitewright enters the game leading Texoma in yards allowed at 215.6 per game … Blue Ridge is on a three-game winning streak.

Collinsville at Alvord

What: District 5-2A (I)

Where: Bulldog Stadium

Records: Collinsville 3-2, 0-1; Alvord 1-3, 1-0

Last week: Collinsville lost 68-26 against Lindsay; Alvord won 50-34 against Tom Bean

Series: Collinsville leads 7-5-1

Last meeting: 2016 (Collinsville won 63-16 in bi-district)

Players to watch: Collinsville: QB Luis Hernandez, DL Dreyton Stewart; Alvord: QB Corbyn Cornell, DB Van Taylor

Notable: The last time this was a district contest was in 1995 … The 68 points allowed by the Pirates last week was the most since an 81-0 loss to Valley View in 1986 … Two of Alvord’s loss are by three points or less.

Lindsay at Tioga

What: District 5-2A (I)

Where: Bulldog Field

Records: Lindsay 5-0, 1-0; Tioga 1-4, 0-1

Last week: Lindsay won 68-26 against Collinsville; Tioga lost 45-6 against Trenton

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Lindsay: QB Kolt Schuckers, LB Cooper Carter; Tioga: WR Elijah Deleon, LB Cooper Evans.

Notable: Tioga is trying to avoid an 0-2 district start for the second time in three years … In three of the Bulldogs’ four losses, they have scored six or fewer points … Lindsay is ranked No. 4 in this week’s Class 2A Division I statewide poll.

Trenton at Tom Bean

What: District 5-2A (I)

Where: Tomcat Stadium

Records: Trenton 3-1, 1-0; Tom Bean 1-3, 0-1

Last week: Trenton won 45-6 against Tioga; Tom Bean lost 50-34 against Alvord

Series: Tom Bean leads 4-1

Last meeting: 2019 (Tom Bean won 32-26)

Players to watch: Trenton: RB Colton Gray, LB Junior Rodriguez; Tom Bean: RB M.J. Ervin, DL Leo Martinez

Notable: This is the fifth straight season the teams have played, all coming in district play … Tom Bean has allowed at least 50 points in each of its losses … A win by Trenton would match its overall win total from last season and surpass its district win total in 2019.