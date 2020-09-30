Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther, a Republican, garnered the most votes cast in Grayson County for the special election to replace Pat Fallon in the District 30 Senate seat.

However, she didn’t win by enough votes to stop a run off.

In Grayson County, Luther won 4,107 of the 10,818 votes cast in the election. In Grayson County, her runner up was Democrat Jacob Minter with 2,582 votes. But, the fellow who will face Luther in the run off, Republican Drew Springer received 2,582 votes in Grayson County. Republicans Chris Watts and Andy Hopper received 583 and 282 votes respectively.

The Secretary of State’s website says that Luther received 21,814 votes throughout the 14 counties that make up the district and Springer got 21,903 of the votes in those counties.

The date has yet to be set for the run off. It could be added to the other elections taking place on November 3 or Governor Greg Abbott could pick another date.

Pat Fallon faces a field of three challengers in his bid to replace John Ratcliffe as the Congressman from 4th district in Texas. Ratcliffe resigned his seat when he was named director of National Intelligence..