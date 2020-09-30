A new contract for security at the front doors of the GC Justice Center was approved by the Grayson County Commissioners Tuesday.

The new provider is North America Security Services. The new contract for one year and renewable for one year at a time for up to three years at the county’s discretion.

The contract calls for North America Security Services to provide two full-time and two part-time security guards to the county Monday through Friday.

In addition to screening people at the front door of the Grayson County Justice Center on Crockett Street in Sherman, the guard are also required to make rounds in the Grayson County Courthouse. They must secure the parking lot used by the district and county-at-law judges in the mornings and evenings and must agree to provide back up services to bailiffs in the various courtrooms in the district and county-courts-at-law. They must also help provide security for jury selection and grand jury sessions.