Grayson County announced 17 new cases of test confirmed bouts of COVID-19 in county residents Tuesday. That brought the county’s active cases to 65.

Forty-six Grayson County residents have died COVID-19 related deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

So far, at least 1,908 people have had test-confirmed cases of the virus in Grayson County and more than 18,241 people have been tested.

The county’s report also indicates which cities had active cases reported to the county on Tuesday.

As has been the case for most of the pandemic so far, a majority of the cases are in Sherman with 30 case, up from 22 on Monday. Denison had 16 cases, up from13 on Monday and Gunter had six, down one from Monday. Van Alstyne had four cases and Whitewright.three cases Tuesday which was up one from Monday. Pottsboro had four and Tom Bean has one case.

So far in Grayson County, more men have contracted the virus than women with at least 1016 men having contracted the illness and 892 women.The county’s data shows that the most cases have been reported in people in their 40s with 360 cases. There have been 326 cases reported in people in their 20s and 309 cases reported in people in their 30s. There have been 276 cases reported in people in their 50s and 134 cases reported in people in their 70s. There have been 210 cases reported in people in their 60s and 203 cases reported of people up to 19 years old. There have been only 86 cases reported in people 80 years old or older in Grayson County.

None of the numbers released from the county daily include the free COVID-19 testing taking place in the parking lot of the Grayson County Health Department, 515 N. Walnut, in Sherman daily Monday through Saturday. Those who want to be tested do not need a doctor’s order or be experiencing symptoms. The tests are free to the patient though individuals will be asked to show proof of insurance or other medical payment identification such as Medicare or Medicaid.

