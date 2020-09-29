Jakalen Fields, Jr., DE, Denison

Fields helped lead a disruptive Denison defense as the Yellow Jackets earned their eighth straight victory in the Battle of the Ax with a 41-23 victory against Sherman in the season-opener. Moving around the defensive line, he totaled nine tackles (seven solo) and notched five of Denison’s nine sacks.

Week 1 — Colby McSpedden, Sr., RB, S&S

Week 2 — Luis Hernandez, Sr., QB, Collinsville

Week 3 — Gavin Montgomery, Jr., QB, Van Alstyne

Week 4 — Kayden Carraway, Jr., QB, Whitewright