Louis Carl Ostrander was born on June 23, 1933 in Clayton, New Mexico, to Charles and Opal Asbell Ostrander. Louis passed away on Sept. 28, 2020, at his home at the age of 87.

After graduating from high school, Louis attended college and earned his bachelor’s degree. He married Gloria Seaman and they were blessed with many years until her passing. He worked for USDA as an engineer and was a dam designer. He retired after 30 years of service. He moved to Durant 30 years ago from New Mexico. He enjoyed gardening, raising his plants, watching old westerns and country dancing. But most of all he loved his family dearly.

Louis was preceded in death by is wife; parents; daughter Lyndall Ostrander Southern; sons Randall and Shelby Ostrander, and brothers Delbert and Elbert Ostrander.

Louis is survived by his daughter Cynthia Abbott; stepdaughter Melissa Erwin; grandchildren Crystal Abbott, Daniel Abbott, Miranda Briggs, Genevieve Tingle, Desiree Southern, Adrianna Erwin and Kristina Erwin; great-grandchildren Tristen Abbott, Skyler Abbott, Evan Briggs, Cody Briggs, Landrie Tingle, Lawson Tingle, Harper Tingle, Sawyer Tingle, Alexys Daniel, Braylon Daniel, Ruger Greenhaw, Remington Brackett and Adalynn Coffelt; great-great-grandchild Draven Abbott; and numerous extended family and friends.

A celebration of Louis’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 3, 2020 at Brown’s Funeral Service Chapel. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brownsfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Brown’s Durant Funeral and Cremation Service.