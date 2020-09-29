J.C. Curtis, a resident of Durant, Oklahoma, and veteran of the United States Army, joined his beloved Savior Jesus Christ on Sept. 27, 2020 at the age of 89. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 3 at the First Baptist Church in Durant with Pastor Garry McNeill officiating.

J. C. was born in Healdton, Oklahoma, on March 20, 1931 to George Curtis and Ollie Lee (Hunnicutt) Curtis. He married his cherished wife, Bobbie Jean Alley, in Durant, Oklahoma on March 20, 1953. J.C. worked as an educator and First Baptist Church business manager. J.C. worked as an educator in the Caddo and Durant public schools. He enjoyed a quiet afternoon fishing, being outside in the woods hunting, working with his hands woodworking, traveling and visiting new places, but what he enjoyed the most was spending time with his family, helping others, and his church work.

Mr. Curtis is survived by his daughters, Leslie Webster and husband Tim of Durant, Oklahoma, and Laurie Robertson and husband Chris of Durant, Oklahoma, grandchildren Kerry Collins and husband Paul of Caddo, Oklahoma, Brody Webster of Harford, Pennsylvania, and Austin Stallings of Stillwater, Oklahoma, great-grandchildren Kirsten Collins of Caddo, Oklahoma, Brock Webster of Harford, Pennsylvania, and Grant Webster of Harford, Pennsylvania, and also survived by his sister, Carolyn Curtis of California.

Mr. Curtis was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ollie Curtis, wife, Bobbie Jean Curtis, siblings, Otho (Sweet Pea) Curtis, Juanema Wiser, Georgia Jerrigan, Garland (Cotton) Curtis, Beatrice Curtis, Earl Curtis, Natha Renfrow, Mary H. Gibson, Carolyn Sue Curtis and Becky Newell.

