Grayson County confirmed there were nine new cases of COVID-19 reported to the county on Saturday, five new cases Sunday and 11 new cases Monday. That brought the total number of active cases reported to the county to 53. The county shows 27 test pending.

On Monday another five COVID-19 related deaths were reported.

So far, at least 1,891 people have had test-confirmed cases of the virus in Grayson County and more than 18,225 people have been tested.

The county’s report also indicates which cities had active cases reported to the county on Monday.

As has been the case for most of the pandemic so far, a majority of the cases are in Sherman with 22. Denison had 13 and Gunter had 7. Van Alstyne had four cases and Whitewright had two. Pottsboro had four and Tom Bean has one case.

So far in Grayson County, more men have contracted the virus than women with at least 1007 men having contracted the illness and 884 women.The county’s data shows that the most cases have been reported in people in their 40s with 356 cases. There have been 319 cases reported in people in their 20s and 307 cases reported in people in their 30s. There have been 273 cases reported in people in their 50s and 130 cases reported in people in their 70s. There have been 210 cases reported in people in their 60s and 201 cases reported of people up to 19 years old. There have been only 84 cases reported in people 80 years old or older in Grayson County.

None of the numbers released from the county daily include the free COVID-19 testing taking place in the parking lot of the Grayson County Health Department, 515 N. Walnut, in Sherman daily Monday through Saturday. Those who want to be tested do not need a doctor’s order or be experiencing symptoms. The tests are free to the patient though individuals will be asked to show proof of insurance or other medical payment identification such as Medicare or Medicaid.

