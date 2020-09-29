Grayson County Commissioners have officially approved a contract with Provox, the company that will provide the county with a new agenda software package.

Last week, commissioners officially picked Provox as the company the county would try to negotiate a deal with for the new system, and Tuesday, Grayson County Purchasing Agent Jodi Platt told commissioners the county struck a deal with the company for a purchase price of $11,500 and then a yearly maintenance fee of $8,500.

The $11,500 includes migration to the new system, set up, and training for county staff.

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said $1,000 a month was not a lot to pay to bring the county’s agenda system into the 21st century.

The staff is expected to be trained on the system by October 30.

Last week, two companies, Provox Systems Inc. and Naviant, were invited to make presentations to the county and county officials were the most impressed with Provox.

"This is something that is near and dear to my heart," Magers said of the need to get a new system. He said hunting for things under the old system was time wasting and frustrating. The company that supplied the old system, he said, didn’t even bother to submit a proposal for the upgrade.

The current agenda software is 15 years old, is proprietary software and has outlived its usefulness.

Magers said the system proposed by Provox is "much more robust and will allow us to do things online ... it’s just basically a 21st century solution as opposed to a 20th century solution."

He also said the system is a Microsoft based package that will be more user friendly for the county as well as the public.

Commissioner Jeff Whitmire asked if the new system will be pulling in all of the old agendas so that they can be searched as well.

That is expected to happen, but because of the way some things were worded when they were put in the old system, they might still be hard to find in the new one. Magers said it still remains to be seen how those issues will be resolved.

The new system won’t only support agendas for the commissioners’ meetings. Other county offices will be able to use it to keep track of their meetings as well, she said, and the system won’t intermingle the documents for each office.